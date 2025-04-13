News 9

Lee’s first homer of season

입력 2025.04.13 (03:34) 수정 2025.04.13 (03:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants hit his first home run of the season with a perfect swing.

It was a three-run game-winning home run recorded at Yankee Stadium, known as the dream stadium, amidst the rain.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo's home run came in his first at-bat in the first inning.

He pulled the third pitch from Yankees starter Marcus Stroman.

It was a perfect swing that made you anticipate a home run the moment he made contact.

[Local Broadcast: "Goodbye! Jung-hoo Lee. Out in the right field. We know the ball will carry at right field Yankee stadium but a great swing."]

With this three-run home run, which came about a year after his last one against Arizona in April last year, San Francisco took the early lead.

After getting on base with a walk in the fifth inning, Lee Jung-hoo scored after touching home plate with the bases loaded and one out.

The game was interrupted in the sixth inning due to rain and was called off, with San Francisco winning 9 to 1.

Lee Jung-hoo contributed with one home run, two walks, and three RBIs, raising his season batting average to .340.

Notably, his OPS, which combines on-base percentage and slugging percentage, recorded 1.0, placing him ninth overall in the National League, higher than Shohei Ohtani.

Major League Baseball's social media praised Lee Jung-hoo, who hit the game-winning home run, saying he took a bite out of New York, and in an interview with MLB.com, Lee Jung-hoo expressed that if it were in Korea, the game would have been canceled due to rain, sharing his thoughts on hitting his first home run against the Yankees in the rain.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee’s first homer of season
    • 입력 2025-04-13 03:34:31
    • 수정2025-04-13 03:34:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants hit his first home run of the season with a perfect swing.

It was a three-run game-winning home run recorded at Yankee Stadium, known as the dream stadium, amidst the rain.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo's home run came in his first at-bat in the first inning.

He pulled the third pitch from Yankees starter Marcus Stroman.

It was a perfect swing that made you anticipate a home run the moment he made contact.

[Local Broadcast: "Goodbye! Jung-hoo Lee. Out in the right field. We know the ball will carry at right field Yankee stadium but a great swing."]

With this three-run home run, which came about a year after his last one against Arizona in April last year, San Francisco took the early lead.

After getting on base with a walk in the fifth inning, Lee Jung-hoo scored after touching home plate with the bases loaded and one out.

The game was interrupted in the sixth inning due to rain and was called off, with San Francisco winning 9 to 1.

Lee Jung-hoo contributed with one home run, two walks, and three RBIs, raising his season batting average to .340.

Notably, his OPS, which combines on-base percentage and slugging percentage, recorded 1.0, placing him ninth overall in the National League, higher than Shohei Ohtani.

Major League Baseball's social media praised Lee Jung-hoo, who hit the game-winning home run, saying he took a bite out of New York, and in an interview with MLB.com, Lee Jung-hoo expressed that if it were in Korea, the game would have been canceled due to rain, sharing his thoughts on hitting his first home run against the Yankees in the rain.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 38%·<br>김문수 13%

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 38%·김문수 13%
[여론조사] 정권교체 51%·정권재창출 36%…탄핵 책임 윤석열 57%·민주당 28%

[여론조사] 정권교체 51%·정권재창출 36%…탄핵 책임 윤석열 57%·민주당 28%
13일 태풍급 강풍 예보…중부 내륙에는 ‘춘설’

13일 태풍급 강풍 예보…중부 내륙에는 ‘춘설’
트럼프 “국가별 상호관세 10%가 하한…중국과도 긍정 결과 나올 것”

트럼프 “국가별 상호관세 10%가 하한…중국과도 긍정 결과 나올 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.