Lee’s first homer of season

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo of the Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants hit his first home run of the season with a perfect swing.



It was a three-run game-winning home run recorded at Yankee Stadium, known as the dream stadium, amidst the rain.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Lee Jung-hoo's home run came in his first at-bat in the first inning.



He pulled the third pitch from Yankees starter Marcus Stroman.



It was a perfect swing that made you anticipate a home run the moment he made contact.



[Local Broadcast: "Goodbye! Jung-hoo Lee. Out in the right field. We know the ball will carry at right field Yankee stadium but a great swing."]



With this three-run home run, which came about a year after his last one against Arizona in April last year, San Francisco took the early lead.



After getting on base with a walk in the fifth inning, Lee Jung-hoo scored after touching home plate with the bases loaded and one out.



The game was interrupted in the sixth inning due to rain and was called off, with San Francisco winning 9 to 1.



Lee Jung-hoo contributed with one home run, two walks, and three RBIs, raising his season batting average to .340.



Notably, his OPS, which combines on-base percentage and slugging percentage, recorded 1.0, placing him ninth overall in the National League, higher than Shohei Ohtani.



Major League Baseball's social media praised Lee Jung-hoo, who hit the game-winning home run, saying he took a bite out of New York, and in an interview with MLB.com, Lee Jung-hoo expressed that if it were in Korea, the game would have been canceled due to rain, sharing his thoughts on hitting his first home run against the Yankees in the rain.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!