Hanwha Eagles’ struggles continue

[Anchor]

The struggles of Hanwha Eagles' starting pitcher Eom Sang-baek and infielder Shim Woo-jun, who were signed as free agents, continue.

The total contract amount for the two players is up to 12.8 billion won, and the discontent among Hanwha fans is significant.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Eom Sang-baek aimed to turn the tide against the bottom-ranked Kiwoom Heroes, but once again he faced difficulties.

In both the first and second innings, he allowed timely hits due to poorly placed pitches that were right down the middle.

In defense, he also allowed an infield hit due to a late throw while handling a ground ball, throwing a total of 71 pitches by the end of the third inning.

Eom Sang-baek ultimately left the mound after giving up a double to lead-off hitter Kim Keon-hee in the fourth inning.

Eom Sang-baek, who signed a contract with Hanwha for up to 7.8 billion won over four years, has not completed five innings in any of his three games this season.

Shortstop Shim Woo-jun, valued at 5 billion won, also made a disappointing defensive play by missing a ball that was essentially a double play in the fifth inning, and was subsequently replaced by Ha Joo-seok in the next at-bat.

On the other hand, Kiwoom's rookie pitcher Jung Hyun-woo delivered a strong performance, allowing only 2 runs over 5 innings with the help of Park Joo-hong's excellent defense, earning his second win of the season.

At Jamsil, a funny incident occurred when a character representing LG Twins dropped the ball during the ceremonial first pitch, and although the pitch was not well placed, starting pitcher Chirinos showcased precise control and a snake-like two-seam fastball, delivering a perfect no-run performance over 6 innings, leading LG to their third consecutive win.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

