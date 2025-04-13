Lee Ho-jae leads Pohang win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the K League 1, Pohang achieved a comeback victory against Anyang thanks to the remarkable performance of Lee Ho-jae.



Lee Ho-jae scored three goals in the first half, but all were canceled, and he even missed a penalty kick. But he overcame all his misfortunes to become the hero of the winning goal.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



For Pohang's Lee Ho-jae, the first half was filled with unfortunate events that were the exact opposite of his name.



Just four minutes into the first half, he shook the net of Anyang with a sensational shot, but the goal was canceled due to a handball foul by Oberdan, marking the beginning of his misfortunes.



In the 27th minute of the first half, a powerful long-range shot that he took with determination was sucked into the corner of the goal, but the goal was again canceled because his teammate Juninho, who was passing by, was in an offside position.



As if to say that three misfortunes were not enough, Lee Ho-jae finally managed to score during stoppage time in the first half, but this time it was canceled due to his own handball foul.



In the 27th minute of the second half, with the score tied at 1-1, a golden opportunity for a penalty kick came to Lee Ho-jae, turning his misfortune into fortune, but he ended up missing the penalty kick as if something was wrong.



However, as if the heavens were sympathetic to Lee Ho-jae, he was given another chance for a penalty kick and finally succeeded in scoring.



With Lee Ho-jae's determined winning goal, overcoming all his misfortunes, Pohang achieved a comeback victory over Anyang and jumped to 5th place.



[Lee Ho-jae/Pohang: "I was disappointed that many goals were canceled, but I'm glad and happy that it ended in victory in the end."]



In Daejeon, trailing 2-0, Seoul's Moon Seon-min started the comeback with an accurate header in the 13th minute of the second half.



Boosted by momentum, Seoul's Lingard scored the equalizer, securing a valuable point.



Suwon FC defeated Gimcheon Sangmu with Lee Hyun-yong's dramatic goal in stoppage time of the second half, marking their first win of the season after eight matches.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!