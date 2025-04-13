KOGAS wins with Jeong Seong-woo

동영상 고정 취소

In the first game of the 6th round playoffs of professional basketball, Jeong Seong-woo of the KOGAS Pegasus showcased his high-sensitivity three-point shot against his former team, KT, leading his team to victory in the first game.



Jeong Seong-woo scored 10 points by the end of the third quarter and dominated the fourth quarter by hitting a three-pointer right at the start.



Although KT, led by Heo Hoon's three-point shots, attempted to catch up, the KOGAS secured the win with Jeong Seong-woo's continued scoring in the crucial moments, finishing the game at 67 to 64.



Jeong Seong-woo scored 20 points, including 10 points in the fourth quarter and four three-pointers, achieving the highest score of both teams.



Despite one foreign player being absent, the KOGAS was supported by Mathiang, who contributed 14 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to help secure the victory.



