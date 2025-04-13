News 9

Strong winds cause chaos

입력 2025.04.13 (22:56)

[Anchor]

It's already mid-April, and we've witnessed a surprising mix of cherry blossoms and snow in the weather.

Typhoon-level winds also swept through, causing alarming accidents in various places.

Our first report comes from reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

Signs ripped off by typhoon-level winds rolled across the road, and factory roofs that could not withstand the wind flew dozens of meters into the village.

Near Suwon Station, a 50-meter wall collapsed due to strong winds, covering the sidewalk.

The impact also destroyed a metal fence.

Although a wall collapsed right next to the sidewalk where citizens walk, there were no people around at the time of the accident, so there were no casualties.

[Jang Seong-mun / Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province: "The wind was so strong that I felt like I was going to stumble while walking. I had heard that the wind was strong, but I never thought it would be this bad."]

The strong winds even shook structures firmly anchored to the ground.

In front of a restaurant in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do, a large metal sign could not withstand the wind and was uprooted and fell over.

[Jung Jun-young / Local Resident: "I heard a loud bang, and when I went out to see, I had never seen a big pillar fall over, no matter how strong the wind was."]

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but it was a frightening situation that could have led to a major accident.

Today (4.13), more than 200 reports related to strong winds were received in Gyeonggi-do alone, with roofs being blown away, street trees falling, and some power outages occurring nationwide.

The sudden strong winds kept various places on edge throughout the day.

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.

