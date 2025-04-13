Cold front brings winds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The weather that has turned back the seasons in just one day will continue tomorrow (4.14).



You should bundle up tightly and prepare for lightning and hail as well.



This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.



[Report]



Yeouido, Seoul, where the cherry blossom festival was held until the day before.



If it were a typical year, the area would be bustling with citizens enjoying the last of the blossoms, but it is quite empty.



With strong winds and rain, the daytime temperature in Seoul has dropped more than 13 degrees compared to the previous day.



[Yoo Seung-won & Moon Seung-taek/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I happened to come out today, but it's so cold. And it rained yesterday, right? So many flowers have fallen, which is a bit disappointing."]



The temperature in most regions across the country has also dropped by more than 10 degrees in just one day.



With gusts exceeding 20 meters per second, a typhoon-level wind warning is in effect, especially along the eastern coast of Gangwon.



Hail has also fallen in areas such as Gyeonggi and Gangwon.



The low pressure system over the Korean Peninsula has not moved eastward and remains in place, leading to unstable atmospheric conditions.



[Choi Jeong-hee/Chief Forecaster, Korea Meteorological Administration: "As cold air flows in from the northwest, temperatures will be about 3 to 8 degrees lower than normal until Tuesday, Apr. 15, and with strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower, making it feel chilly."]



The rain and snow that fell mainly in the central and Honam regions are expected to expand nationwide tomorrow.



Strong winds, thunder, lightning, and hail are also forecasted.



The expected precipitation nationwide is between 5 to 20mm, with heavy snowfall likely in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, leading to the possibility of a heavy snow warning.



With strong winds, there is a risk of damage to facilities, so preparations are necessary.



This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.



