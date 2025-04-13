Sinkholes raise concerns
[Anchor]
Another dangerous ground subsidence incident occurred today (4.13).
It caused anxiety among several citizens near construction sites and subway stations.
Reporter Choi Wi-ji covered the scene.
[Report]
A large hole has opened up in the middle of the road.
It measures 5 meters wide, 3 meters long, and reaches a depth of 5 meters.
Around 5 AM today, a major ground subsidence occurred near the Busan Metro Sasang-Hadan Line construction site.
While local government officials were responding to a police report and taking safety measures, the ground suddenly began to sink.
[Oh Jin-woo/Witness: "Since this area has had many incidents of sinking, I knew to be cautious, but seeing the site in person made me feel like I could be involved in such an accident someday..."]
This area not only has vehicles passing through but also has a crosswalk for pedestrians.
It nearly resulted in casualties.
This is the 13th ground subsidence incident near the Busan Metro Sasang-Hadan Line construction site.
In particular, this subsidence location is less than 200 meters away from the site of a major subsidence accident last September, where two trucks fell 8 meters.
The Busan city government stated that the previous accident was due to heavy rain and poor construction methods, but ground subsidence continues.
[Min Soon-ki/Director of Urban Space Planning, Busan City: "We believe that the characteristics of heavy vehicles and the industrial area should be taken into account. Additionally, since construction is ongoing, there are various complex factors."]
A ground subsidence measuring 40 cm in diameter and 1.3 m in depth also occurred this morning on a road near a subway station in Mapo-gu, Seoul.
Following a series of ground subsidence incidents, including one last month in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, where a motorcyclist lost their life, citizens' anxiety is growing.
This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.
최위지 기자 allways@kbs.co.kr최위지 기자의 기사 모음
