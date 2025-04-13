News 9

Sinkholes raise concerns

[Anchor]

Another dangerous ground subsidence incident occurred today (4.13).

It caused anxiety among several citizens near construction sites and subway stations.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji covered the scene.

[Report]

A large hole has opened up in the middle of the road.

It measures 5 meters wide, 3 meters long, and reaches a depth of 5 meters.

Around 5 AM today, a major ground subsidence occurred near the Busan Metro Sasang-Hadan Line construction site.

While local government officials were responding to a police report and taking safety measures, the ground suddenly began to sink.

[Oh Jin-woo/Witness: "Since this area has had many incidents of sinking, I knew to be cautious, but seeing the site in person made me feel like I could be involved in such an accident someday..."]

This area not only has vehicles passing through but also has a crosswalk for pedestrians.

It nearly resulted in casualties.

This is the 13th ground subsidence incident near the Busan Metro Sasang-Hadan Line construction site.

In particular, this subsidence location is less than 200 meters away from the site of a major subsidence accident last September, where two trucks fell 8 meters.

The Busan city government stated that the previous accident was due to heavy rain and poor construction methods, but ground subsidence continues.

[Min Soon-ki/Director of Urban Space Planning, Busan City: "We believe that the characteristics of heavy vehicles and the industrial area should be taken into account. Additionally, since construction is ongoing, there are various complex factors."]

A ground subsidence measuring 40 cm in diameter and 1.3 m in depth also occurred this morning on a road near a subway station in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

Following a series of ground subsidence incidents, including one last month in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, where a motorcyclist lost their life, citizens' anxiety is growing.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

