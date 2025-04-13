News 9

Search continues after collapse

입력 2025.04.13 (23:34)

[Anchor]

We continue with breaking news on the Shinansan Line collapse incident.

An unfortunate time is passing.

It has been 72 hours since the accident, and the golden time for expecting the survival of those buried is approaching.

Reporter Park Chan has covered the desperate search scene to find the last missing person.

[Report]

Rescue workers aboard an equipment attached to a crane are dismantling the construction site wall.

The search operation for a worker in their 50s, presumed to be buried at the collapse site, has resumed after half a day.

Work is also underway to secure containers and excavators above the accident site to prevent them from falling.

However, the rescue authorities have stated that they have not yet been able to enter.

This is because there are many hazardous elements at the site, increasing the possibility of a secondary accident.

In fact, yesterday (4.12), as rain fell, the risk of soil collapse behind the accident site increased, prompting the rescue workers who had entered to withdraw.

Additionally, today (4.13), strong winds have also been blowing.

[Lim Kwang-sik/Director of Fire Administration, Gwangmyeong Fire Station: "We will enter when there are no hazardous situations such as weather conditions or falling objects, but we cannot predict the timing accurately."]

It has been more than two days since the accident occurred, and there is less than a day left until the 72-hour golden time for rescue in disaster situations.

Experts point out that identifying the location of the missing persons is a priority.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Site Professors Association: "Since we are approaching the end of the golden time, it’s becoming a very dangerous situation. We need to locate the missing person as quickly as possible and establish a plan for entry."]

The aftermath of the collapse is increasing anxiety in the vicinity.

Accordingly, a nearby elementary school has designated discretionary days off for tomorrow (4.14) and the day after tomorrow (4.15) and will conduct safety inspections.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

