PPP faces shifting dynamics

Now, we turn to the rapidly changing news related to the presidential election.



The competition within the People Power Party is undergoing a sudden shift.



Following the announcement of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s decision not to run for president yesterday (4.12), today (4.13), former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min declared he would not participate in the party's primary.



With the consecutive announcements of withdrawal from prominent candidates, the party leadership is feeling perplexed, having hoped for a successful primary.



[Report]



Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min announced today that he will not run in the presidential primary.



He explained his decision by stating, "Despite two impeachments of conservative presidents, the party is refusing to reflect and change."



He also criticized the party for narrowing its ideological reach instead of expanding into the political center.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also criticized the party yesterday for not properly reflecting on the situation after the presidential impeachment when he announced his decision not to run.



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "How would the public perceive the atmosphere of people jumping into the presidential race as if nothing had happened?"]



With the two candidates, who are considered to have significant centrist appeal in the conservative camp, announcing their withdrawal, there are concerns that this will negatively impact the primary's success and hinder efforts to attract centrist voters.



Within the party, many believe that the inclusion of a clause to prevent strategic voting by opposing party supporters and speculation around a possible draft for Acting President Han Duck-soo influenced their decisions to withdraw.



Nevertheless, calls for Han to join the race continue.



[Sung Il-jong/People Power Party Member/KBS Sunday Diagnosis: "(Prime Minister Han Duck-soo) has managed the country stably, and given his tremendous human resources, South Korea needs to utilize him."]



A press conference to urge his candidacy was planned by dozens of lawmakers but was canceled due to the leadership's intervention.



The People Power Party will begin accepting preliminary candidate registrations for two days starting tomorrow (4.14), but it seems unlikely that Han will participate in the primary.



Although a potential unification with the party’s eventual candidate is being discussed, major contenders have expressed opposition, casting doubt on its feasibility.



This is Lee Yoo-min from KBS News.



