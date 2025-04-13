PPP candidates ramp up efforts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The candidates from the People Power Party who have already declared their candidacy spent a busy holiday.



Each of them was actively working to secure a spot in the so-called 'Big 4' in the party's first primary.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the story.



[Report]



Representative Ahn Cheol-soo announced ten major pledges, stating he would realize a second 'Science Nation.'



He promised to enter the top three in the world in artificial intelligence within ten years and to complete five major reforms, including pension and education.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "Now is the time for a scientist and economist who understands the future to lead the country, not a traditional legal expert.”]



Lawmaker Na Kyung-won visited the former residence of President Syngman Rhee.



She stated that she would carry on the legacy of the former president, who established liberal democracy.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "We need to unite the energy of our people so that South Korea can leap forward again in this crisis..."]



Former leader Han Dong-hoon canceled his outdoor schedule due to bad weather and held a surprise live broadcast.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former People Power Party Leader: "I thought many people would be disappointed that it was canceled, so even though I didn't announce it and many can't watch it, I wanted to greet those who were planning to come today."]



Former Minister Kim Moon-soo did not schedule any public events except for church services and focused on preparing for the primary debate.



Former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who will declare his candidacy tomorrow (4.14), emphasized that he would work to rebuild the country by getting a job at the Blue House, referring to himself as a 'job seeker.'



Yang Hyang-ja, who recently joined the People Power Party from the Reform Party, declared her candidacy by emphasizing her competitiveness in the science and technology sector.



[Yang Hyang-ja/Former lawmaker (People Power Party): "I can bring in more votes from Honam, businesses, office workers, women, youth, and the science and technology sector."]



Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who has consistently opposed the presidential impeachment, is also scheduled to declare his candidacy on Apr. 15.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!