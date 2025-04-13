PPP candidates ramp up efforts
[Anchor]
The candidates from the People Power Party who have already declared their candidacy spent a busy holiday.
Each of them was actively working to secure a spot in the so-called 'Big 4' in the party's first primary.
Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the story.
[Report]
Representative Ahn Cheol-soo announced ten major pledges, stating he would realize a second 'Science Nation.'
He promised to enter the top three in the world in artificial intelligence within ten years and to complete five major reforms, including pension and education.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "Now is the time for a scientist and economist who understands the future to lead the country, not a traditional legal expert.”]
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won visited the former residence of President Syngman Rhee.
She stated that she would carry on the legacy of the former president, who established liberal democracy.
[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "We need to unite the energy of our people so that South Korea can leap forward again in this crisis..."]
Former leader Han Dong-hoon canceled his outdoor schedule due to bad weather and held a surprise live broadcast.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former People Power Party Leader: "I thought many people would be disappointed that it was canceled, so even though I didn't announce it and many can't watch it, I wanted to greet those who were planning to come today."]
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo did not schedule any public events except for church services and focused on preparing for the primary debate.
Former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who will declare his candidacy tomorrow (4.14), emphasized that he would work to rebuild the country by getting a job at the Blue House, referring to himself as a 'job seeker.'
Yang Hyang-ja, who recently joined the People Power Party from the Reform Party, declared her candidacy by emphasizing her competitiveness in the science and technology sector.
[Yang Hyang-ja/Former lawmaker (People Power Party): "I can bring in more votes from Honam, businesses, office workers, women, youth, and the science and technology sector."]
Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who has consistently opposed the presidential impeachment, is also scheduled to declare his candidacy on Apr. 15.
This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
