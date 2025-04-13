Buldak hit by tariff threat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Just one bite of Buldak Bokkeummyeon, known for its fiery spice, now faces another kind of heat—tariffs.



Despite soaring exports to the U.S., all of its production remains in Korea.



This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.



[Report]



["Thank you~"]



A young girl tears up after receiving Buldak Bokkeummyeon as a gift.



[Adalynn/Texas, USA: "Thank you so much for giving us a good party and showing me a lot about Buldak noodles."]



Foreign fans brave tears and runny noses in the viral "spicy noodle challenge."



With even famous stars joining in, the Buldak Bokkeummyeon challenge has led to sales of 1 trillion won in overseas markets last year alone.



Among these, nearly 30% of the sales come from the U.S. and other regions in the Americas.



However, this Buldak has encountered the unexpected hurdle of reciprocal tariffs.



Samyang Foods generates over 70% of its total sales from overseas, but since it only produces at three domestic factories without local plants, there is no way to avoid tariffs.



While the 25% tariff has been temporarily suspended, the 10% tariff still poses a burden.



If prices are raised immediately, sales may decrease, leaving the company in a difficult situation.



If prices are not increased, the company will have to bear the losses entirely.



With increasing uncertainty in the U.S. market, finding alternative markets is necessary, but it is not easy at the moment.



Small and medium-sized enterprises are struggling even more.



Building overseas factories is difficult, and finding new sales channels is even harder.



[Jo Eun-woo/CEO of a frozen gimbap company: "If negotiations don’t go well, orders may shrink or stop altogether. That’s our biggest concern."]



The U.S., which purchased 1.6 billion dollars worth of our food last year, is the largest agricultural export market.



The food industry, which is currently struggling to come up with countermeasures, is anxiously awaiting the results of tariff renegotiations with the U.S.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



