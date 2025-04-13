News 9

Buldak hit by tariff threat

입력 2025.04.13 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Just one bite of Buldak Bokkeummyeon, known for its fiery spice, now faces another kind of heat—tariffs.

Despite soaring exports to the U.S., all of its production remains in Korea.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

["Thank you~"]

A young girl tears up after receiving Buldak Bokkeummyeon as a gift.

[Adalynn/Texas, USA: "Thank you so much for giving us a good party and showing me a lot about Buldak noodles."]

Foreign fans brave tears and runny noses in the viral "spicy noodle challenge."

With even famous stars joining in, the Buldak Bokkeummyeon challenge has led to sales of 1 trillion won in overseas markets last year alone.

Among these, nearly 30% of the sales come from the U.S. and other regions in the Americas.

However, this Buldak has encountered the unexpected hurdle of reciprocal tariffs.

Samyang Foods generates over 70% of its total sales from overseas, but since it only produces at three domestic factories without local plants, there is no way to avoid tariffs.

While the 25% tariff has been temporarily suspended, the 10% tariff still poses a burden.

If prices are raised immediately, sales may decrease, leaving the company in a difficult situation.

If prices are not increased, the company will have to bear the losses entirely.

With increasing uncertainty in the U.S. market, finding alternative markets is necessary, but it is not easy at the moment.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are struggling even more.

Building overseas factories is difficult, and finding new sales channels is even harder.

[Jo Eun-woo/CEO of a frozen gimbap company: "If negotiations don’t go well, orders may shrink or stop altogether. That’s our biggest concern."]

The U.S., which purchased 1.6 billion dollars worth of our food last year, is the largest agricultural export market.

The food industry, which is currently struggling to come up with countermeasures, is anxiously awaiting the results of tariff renegotiations with the U.S.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Buldak hit by tariff threat
    • 입력 2025-04-13 23:55:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Just one bite of Buldak Bokkeummyeon, known for its fiery spice, now faces another kind of heat—tariffs.

Despite soaring exports to the U.S., all of its production remains in Korea.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

["Thank you~"]

A young girl tears up after receiving Buldak Bokkeummyeon as a gift.

[Adalynn/Texas, USA: "Thank you so much for giving us a good party and showing me a lot about Buldak noodles."]

Foreign fans brave tears and runny noses in the viral "spicy noodle challenge."

With even famous stars joining in, the Buldak Bokkeummyeon challenge has led to sales of 1 trillion won in overseas markets last year alone.

Among these, nearly 30% of the sales come from the U.S. and other regions in the Americas.

However, this Buldak has encountered the unexpected hurdle of reciprocal tariffs.

Samyang Foods generates over 70% of its total sales from overseas, but since it only produces at three domestic factories without local plants, there is no way to avoid tariffs.

While the 25% tariff has been temporarily suspended, the 10% tariff still poses a burden.

If prices are raised immediately, sales may decrease, leaving the company in a difficult situation.

If prices are not increased, the company will have to bear the losses entirely.

With increasing uncertainty in the U.S. market, finding alternative markets is necessary, but it is not easy at the moment.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are struggling even more.

Building overseas factories is difficult, and finding new sales channels is even harder.

[Jo Eun-woo/CEO of a frozen gimbap company: "If negotiations don’t go well, orders may shrink or stop altogether. That’s our biggest concern."]

The U.S., which purchased 1.6 billion dollars worth of our food last year, is the largest agricultural export market.

The food industry, which is currently struggling to come up with countermeasures, is anxiously awaiting the results of tariff renegotiations with the U.S.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

간판 떨어지고 담 무너지고…강풍피해 이어져

간판 떨어지고 담 무너지고…강풍피해 이어져
도시철도 공사장 인근 또 대형<br> 땅꺼짐…서울서도 발생

도시철도 공사장 인근 또 대형 땅꺼짐…서울서도 발생
윤석열 전 대통령 본격 형사재판 14일 시작

윤석열 전 대통령 본격 형사재판 14일 시작
오세훈 이어 유승민도 불출마…한덕수 경선 참여 안 할듯

오세훈 이어 유승민도 불출마…한덕수 경선 참여 안 할듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.