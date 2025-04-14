News 9

Chips face new tariff risk

입력 2025.04.14 (00:06)

[Anchor]

Domestic companies, including Samsung Electronics, which have been anxious until now, can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

However, as separate semiconductor tariffs have been announced, there is still uncertainty about when and in what form the bills will arrive.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics produces more than half of all smartphones in Vietnam.

Some of these are shipped to the United States, and if reciprocal tariffs had been applied in Vietnam, a 46% tariff would have been incurred.

For now, it has been postponed for 90 days, but once this period ends, the smartphone business would inevitably be impacted.

However, due to President Trump's recent measures, smartphones and computers have been excluded from reciprocal tariffs, avoiding a direct hit.

Other domestic companies that manufacture laptops and PC components are also feeling relieved for the time being.

However, the semiconductor industry cannot feel at ease yet.

Semiconductors are our top export item and the second-largest export item to the U.S., and multiple item-specific tariffs have been announced.

President Trump has stated that he will soon provide specific details, and depending on the scope and rates applied, the impact could be significant.

[Semiconductor industry official: "The impact of tariffs is significant. If the buyers are Americans, they will have to pay the tariffs, which could put pressure on us."]

The New York Times noted that "many semiconductors enter the U.S. embedded in other devices," raising the possibility that electronic products could also be affected.

There are analyses that the exclusion of reciprocal tariffs this time could be a precursor to future item-specific tariff imposition.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "There might be some consideration for American companies, such as exempting only American companies and imposing tariffs on foreign companies..."]

Our government plans to announce support measures after consultations with relevant ministries in preparation for item-specific tariffs on semiconductors.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

