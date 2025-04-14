U.S., Iran resume nuclear talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Do you remember the time during Trump's first term?



When the United States unilaterally broke the Iran nuclear agreement, the world was engulfed in tension and fear.



Eight years later, the United States and Iran have resumed high-level nuclear negotiations.



Reporter Kim Gae-hyung has looked into the possibility of a resolution.



[Report]



The Iranian Foreign Minister's expression appeared relatively bright right after meeting with U.S. officials.



[Abbas Araghchi/Iranian Foreign Minister: "It was constructive for a first meeting. It was conducted in a calm and positive atmosphere."]



U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff also assessed the talks as positive and constructive, and President Trump mentioned that the Iran issue is being resolved well.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "It's going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good."]



This high-level dialogue between the U.S. and Iran is the first since the U.S. unilaterally abandoned the Iran nuclear agreement and imposed economic sanctions during Trump's first term.



In this negotiation, Iran is said to have proposed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions.



The U.S. position has not been clearly stated.



However, Trump had maintained that he could not accept Iran's peaceful nuclear development during his first term.



In response to U.S. sanctions, Iran had restarted its nuclear program and increased uranium enrichment to near-weapon levels.



Up until just before the negotiations, President Trump had warned of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



Although there are still significant differences between the two sides, Iran urgently needs to resolve its economic issues, while the U.S. prioritizes focusing on its confrontation with China by withdrawing from the Middle East.



Both sides have agreed to resume negotiations on Apr. 19.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



