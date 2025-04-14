News 9

Kim Kyung-soo announces bid

[Anchor]

Now, we turn to news from the Democratic Party.

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo has officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election for the fourth time.

With this, the Democratic Party's primary structure is solidifying into a 1-to-3 matchup between Lee Jae-myung and the three members of the non-mainstream faction.

There are still aftershocks regarding the primary method, and we have our reporter Won Dong-hee covering the situation in the Democratic Party.

[Report]

Kim Kyung-soo, the 'last secretary' of the late President Roh Moo-hyun, officially declared his candidacy for the presidential election in Sejong City.

He pledged to realize the late President Roh's dream of decentralization and balanced development, promising to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong City and implement a federal-level local autonomy.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Gyeongnam Governor: "We can no longer use Yongsan, a symbol of insurrection, as the presidential office. The presidential office should be moved here to Sejong City to open a new era of local governance."]

As a result, the Democratic Party's primary will be contested among four candidates: Lee Jae-myung, Kim Doo-kwan, Kim Dong-yeon, and Kim Kyung-soo.

Kim Dong-yeon, the Gyeonggi Province Governor, introduced the achievements of his recent trip to the U.S. while expressing strong dissatisfaction with the party's primary method.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "It directly contradicts the principle of broad public participation. I feel very regretful that it seems to be heading towards a mere symbolic primary, a meaningless contest..."]

Lee Jae-myung stated that he had reached a consensus with former Governor Kim Kyoung-soo on relocating the capital to Sejong City and forming a coalition to uphold the constitution.

Former party leader Lee Jae-myung announced additional appointments to his campaign team, includingAhn Gyu-back as the head of the special advisory group.

Tomorrow (4.14), he is scheduled to visit an AI semiconductor company to emphasize the need for state-led investment in advanced industries.

Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan is refining his presidential strategy without any official schedule.

The Democratic Party will hold a meeting of its election management committee tomorrow to discuss the primary schedule.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.

