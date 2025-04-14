Yoon's trial to begin

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first formal criminal trial for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading an insurrection will begin tomorrow (4.14).



Officials involved in the martial law operation will appear as witnesses, and questioning will focus on the alleged deployment of troops to the National Assembly during the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The criminal trial for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, identified as the central figure behind the Dec. 3 Martial Law declaration, is set to begin in earnest.



The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first hearing for Yoon, who is charged with being the leader of an insurrection, tomorrow (4.14) at 10 a.m.



From the first hearing, the defendant is required to attend, so former President Yoon is expected to travel between his residence and the court for the trial.



During the hearing, prosecutors will present the outline of the charges using a PowerPoint presentation, followed by a statement from Yoon’s legal team.



The court will then proceed with witness questioning, starting with Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the First Security Group under the Capital Defense Command, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion under the Special Warfare Command.



Previously, during the impeachment trial, Commander Cho was the only witness called by the Constitutional Court, where he testified that he received orders to remove members of the National Assembly during the emergency martial law.



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13/8th Impeachment Trial: "Were you specifically instructed to ‘enter the main building’ and ‘drag out the lawmakers’?"]



[Cho Sung-hyun/Commander of First Security Group, Capital Defense Command /Feb. 13/8th Impeachment Trial: "Yes. 'Go inside and remove the members.'"]



Prosecutors aim to prove that the martial law operation constituted an insurrection by meeting the legal criteria for ‘undermining constitutional order’ and ‘use of force.’



They also plan to submit the Constitutional Court’s impeachment decision to the trial court.



Meanwhile, Yoon’s defense has denied all charges and argues that the indictment is unlawful, as it is based on an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which they claim lacks jurisdiction over insurrection cases.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



