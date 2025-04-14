SK wins title with record streak
입력 2025.04.14 (01:17)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the Handball H League, SK Sugar Gliders recorded the highest winning percentage in history and won the regular league championship for the second consecutive year.
SK showcased a powerful performance, boasting a 19-game winning streak since the start of this season.
In the second half, they displayed explosive scoring power, starting with a fast break by Kang Kyung-min, while goalkeeper Park Jo-eun made dazzling saves to continuously thwart the opponent's pursuit.
Ultimately, SK won 25 to 23, achieving a record of 20 wins and 1 loss, and securing the league championship for the second consecutive year.
SK showcased a powerful performance, boasting a 19-game winning streak since the start of this season.
In the second half, they displayed explosive scoring power, starting with a fast break by Kang Kyung-min, while goalkeeper Park Jo-eun made dazzling saves to continuously thwart the opponent's pursuit.
Ultimately, SK won 25 to 23, achieving a record of 20 wins and 1 loss, and securing the league championship for the second consecutive year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- SK wins title with record streak
-
- 입력 2025-04-14 01:17:37
In the Handball H League, SK Sugar Gliders recorded the highest winning percentage in history and won the regular league championship for the second consecutive year.
SK showcased a powerful performance, boasting a 19-game winning streak since the start of this season.
In the second half, they displayed explosive scoring power, starting with a fast break by Kang Kyung-min, while goalkeeper Park Jo-eun made dazzling saves to continuously thwart the opponent's pursuit.
Ultimately, SK won 25 to 23, achieving a record of 20 wins and 1 loss, and securing the league championship for the second consecutive year.
SK showcased a powerful performance, boasting a 19-game winning streak since the start of this season.
In the second half, they displayed explosive scoring power, starting with a fast break by Kang Kyung-min, while goalkeeper Park Jo-eun made dazzling saves to continuously thwart the opponent's pursuit.
Ultimately, SK won 25 to 23, achieving a record of 20 wins and 1 loss, and securing the league championship for the second consecutive year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.