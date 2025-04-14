SK wins title with record streak

동영상 고정 취소

In the Handball H League, SK Sugar Gliders recorded the highest winning percentage in history and won the regular league championship for the second consecutive year.



SK showcased a powerful performance, boasting a 19-game winning streak since the start of this season.



In the second half, they displayed explosive scoring power, starting with a fast break by Kang Kyung-min, while goalkeeper Park Jo-eun made dazzling saves to continuously thwart the opponent's pursuit.



Ultimately, SK won 25 to 23, achieving a record of 20 wins and 1 loss, and securing the league championship for the second consecutive year.



