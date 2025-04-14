Ulsan ends slump
[Anchor]
In the K League 1, Ulsan defeated Daegu with a decisive goal from Kang Sang-woo, securing their first victory in five matches and moving up to third place.
Daegu, which has fallen into a six-game losing streak, has terminated its contract with head coach Park Chang-hyun.
This is reporter Lee Jun-hee.
[Report]
Ulsan, in crisis, aggressively pressured Daegu from the start.
Foreign striker Yago continuously created threatening situations, knocking on Daegu's goal.
In the 67th minute, as the scoreless streak continued, the first goal finally came.
Kang Sang-woo finished off Lee Chung-yong's exquisite penetrating pass.
It was a fortunate goal that deflected off a Daegu defender's foot.
Ulsan's goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo blocked Daegu's fierce late counterattack, allowing Ulsan to add a victory after five matches and rise to third place.
[Kang Sang-woo/Ulsan: "I believed that if it was Chung-yong hyung, he would pass it to me if I got into position. Inside the penalty box, anyone is told to shoot, so I did—and I'm grateful it led to a good result."]
Gangwon’s Lee Yoo-hyun delivered a cross that Choi Byung-chan leapt up to meet, scoring the opening goal.
Gangwon held on to that lead to defeat Gwangju, escaping a three-game losing streak in coach Lee Jung-hyo’s return match.
Jeonbuk secured a 1-1 draw with Jeju thanks to a late header equalizer from header specialist Compagno in the 86th minute.
This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
[Anchor]
In the K League 1, Ulsan defeated Daegu with a decisive goal from Kang Sang-woo, securing their first victory in five matches and moving up to third place.
Daegu, which has fallen into a six-game losing streak, has terminated its contract with head coach Park Chang-hyun.
This is reporter Lee Jun-hee.
[Report]
Ulsan, in crisis, aggressively pressured Daegu from the start.
Foreign striker Yago continuously created threatening situations, knocking on Daegu's goal.
In the 67th minute, as the scoreless streak continued, the first goal finally came.
Kang Sang-woo finished off Lee Chung-yong's exquisite penetrating pass.
It was a fortunate goal that deflected off a Daegu defender's foot.
Ulsan's goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo blocked Daegu's fierce late counterattack, allowing Ulsan to add a victory after five matches and rise to third place.
[Kang Sang-woo/Ulsan: "I believed that if it was Chung-yong hyung, he would pass it to me if I got into position. Inside the penalty box, anyone is told to shoot, so I did—and I'm grateful it led to a good result."]
Gangwon’s Lee Yoo-hyun delivered a cross that Choi Byung-chan leapt up to meet, scoring the opening goal.
Gangwon held on to that lead to defeat Gwangju, escaping a three-game losing streak in coach Lee Jung-hyo’s return match.
Jeonbuk secured a 1-1 draw with Jeju thanks to a late header equalizer from header specialist Compagno in the 86th minute.
This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
