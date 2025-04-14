Ham Ji-hoon lifts Mobis
In the 6th round playoffs of professional basketball, Mobis secured their first victory against Jung Kwan Jang thanks to the performance of 41-year-old veteran Ham Ji-hoon.
In the early fourth quarter, with the score tied at 67-67, Ham Ji-hoon began to score consecutively, allowing Mobis to take the lead.
With just 17 seconds left and a one-point lead, he grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, supporting Mobis's victory.
With 17 points and 8 rebounds, Ham Ji-hoon's performance led Mobis to defeat Jung Kwan Jang 87 to 84.
In the 6th round playoffs of professional basketball, Mobis secured their first victory against Jung Kwan Jang thanks to the performance of 41-year-old veteran Ham Ji-hoon.
In the early fourth quarter, with the score tied at 67-67, Ham Ji-hoon began to score consecutively, allowing Mobis to take the lead.
With just 17 seconds left and a one-point lead, he grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, supporting Mobis's victory.
With 17 points and 8 rebounds, Ham Ji-hoon's performance led Mobis to defeat Jung Kwan Jang 87 to 84.
