Ham Ji-hoon lifts Mobis

In the 6th round playoffs of professional basketball, Mobis secured their first victory against Jung Kwan Jang thanks to the performance of 41-year-old veteran Ham Ji-hoon.

In the early fourth quarter, with the score tied at 67-67, Ham Ji-hoon began to score consecutively, allowing Mobis to take the lead.

With just 17 seconds left and a one-point lead, he grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, supporting Mobis's victory.

With 17 points and 8 rebounds, Ham Ji-hoon's performance led Mobis to defeat Jung Kwan Jang 87 to 84.

