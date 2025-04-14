Rim Jong-un tops short track
[Anchor]
A generational change has taken place in the men's short track national team for next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, with high school student Rim Jong-un being selected.
Kwak Yoon-gy, who is leaving the ice, praised the emergence of new talents.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
The results of the short track national team selection, which is as competitive as international competitions, were shocking.
Rim Jong-un, born in 2007, took first place overall, and Shin Dong-min, born in 2005, secured third place after Hwang Dae-heon, earning an Olympic individual event ticket.
The team composition has completely changed from the Harbin Asian Games held in February this year, with high school student Rim Jong-un's surge being particularly remarkable.
Rim Jong-un emerged as a surprise star by winning both the first and second selection rounds in the men's 1,500m event with explosive speed.
[Rim Jong-un/Short Track National Team: "I think I grew my dream of going to the Olympics after watching the PyeongChang Olympics. I still can't believe that I'm going to the Olympics, but everyone around me is congratulating me...."]
After this selection, Kwak Yoon-gy, who announced his retirement from active competition, did not hold back his praise for the achievements of the younger athletes.
[Kwak Yoon-gy: "'The treasures we've been waiting for have finally appeared!' I was happy on one side. I felt both happy and very upset at the same time."]
In the women's division, Choi Min-jeong was initially selected, followed by Kim Gil-li and Noh Do-hee, who will also don the Taegeuk mark.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
