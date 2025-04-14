500-year-old tug-of-war festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Thousands of people are hanging onto a giant rope.



The 500-year-old traditional festival 'Gijisi Juldarigi' held every year around this time showcased its grandeur today (4.13).



The scene of pushing and pulling in a breathless competition was covered by reporter Lee Yeon-gyeong.



[Report]



["Euyuhcha, euyuhcha."]



Following the traditional music group that boosts the excitement, thousands of people cling to pull the massive rope.



The male and female ropes, made by twisting straw, have a diameter of 1 meter, a length of 100 meters each, and weigh 20 tons.



The villagers spent two months twisting the straw in traditional ways to create the rope, which takes a full 2 hours to transport to the event site.



[Koo Eun-mo/Chairman of Gijisi Juldarigi Preservation Association: "Gijisi Juldarigi uses a unique tool called a rope frame to make the rope, which makes it very strong and sturdy."]



As the male and female ropes are connected, the competition finally begins, and the rope is pulled taut, leading to a fierce struggle with no concessions.



According to tradition, if the male rope wins, it signifies peace and safety for the country, while if the female rope wins, it indicates a good harvest.



This year, the male rope won, raising expectations for the country's peace.



[Lee Geon-woo/Daedeok-dong, Dangjin City, Chungcheongnam-do: "When the rope came up, it was big and amazing, and pulling it was tough, but I felt proud when we won."]



As it marks the 10th anniversary of Juldarigi being registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, officials from Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines, which are also co-registered countries, visited the site.



[Le Thi Minh Li/Vietnam Cultural Heritage Promotion Center: "First time to attend this event. I think this is a very big, very big community festival. This is traditional culture."]



The tradition of overcoming disasters through community unity and cooperation has been passed down gracefully to this day over the past 500 years.



This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-gyeong.



