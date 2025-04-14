News 9

Wisdom powers Kia past SSG

2025.04.14

[Anchor]

Last year’s champions Kia who had fallen to last place, powered past SSG with three home runs.

Wisdom hit two home runs, and Oh Sun-woo, newly called up from the second team, blasted a crucial two-run homer.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

In the second inning, Kia's foreign player Wisdom hit a two-run home run.

This is Wisdom's sixth home run of the season.

In the fifth inning, tied at 2-2, Oh Sun-woo hit a home run over the center field wall with one runner on base.

Oh Sun-woo, who was called up from the second team, made a strong impression with a decisive home run in his first game of the season.

In the seventh inning, Wisdom hit a solo home run, his seventh of the season, leading Kia to a resounding 11-5 victory over SSG.

With two home runs, Wisdom is currently leading the home run category alone.

Park Chan-ho, who had been struggling to find his hitting form after returning from injury, also made a comeback with a timely hit, helping Kia succeed in escaping last place.

In Suwon, where hail fell, KT and Samsung had a fierce battle.

Closer Park Yeong-hyeon secured the win for KT, who won by a narrow margin of 6-5, marking their second consecutive victory.

Hanwha's Moon Dong-ju recorded his first win of the season.

Starting against Kiwoom, Moon Dong-ju pitched six innings, striking out six batters and allowing only one run.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

