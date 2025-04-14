[News Today] Oh and Yoo not in PPP pres. primary

입력 2025-04-14 16:21:19 수정 2025-04-14 16:22:17 News Today





[LEAD]

Now to political news in the presidential race. Two major figures from the People Power Party announced they’re stepping back over the weekend. Following Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, former conservative lawmaker Yoo Seong-min also said he won't run.



[REPORT]

Former conservative legislator Yoo Seong-min declared that he would not run in the party presidential primary.



He said that he decided not to run because "despite the serial impeachment of conservative presidents, the party rejects the road of genuine remorse and change."



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also said he would not seek presidency and criticized that the People Power Party is not showing genuine remorse for the presidential impeachment.



Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor(April 12)

Everyone's declaring candidacy as if nothing is the matter. What would this look like to the people?



The withdrawal from the party primary by two conservative politicians deemed most likely to appeal to the moderates is causing concern among the conservatives that the primary race may fail to gain much public attention and win support from the moderates.



Meanwhile, ex-Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo announced his presidential bid Monday, claiming that he would set the nation right again.



Hong Joon-pyo / Former Daegu Mayor

If presidency, in addition to parliament, is handed over to the DP, this country would be Hitler's country. I will stand at the forefront of this fight.



PPP legislator Na Kyung-won with the slogan that this presidential election is the second nation-founding war visited the home of Korea's first elected president Rhee Syngman .



Na Kyung-won / People Power Party

I will make Korea propel forward from this crisis by bringing the people's energy together.



Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon went on air unexpectedly after cancelling his outdoor appearance due to bad weather.



Han Dong-hoon / Former People Power Party chair

Many seemed disappointed because event was cancelled. I'm going on air without advance notice so not many might see this, but I wanted to say hello to them.



Ex-Labor minister Kim Moon-soo visited the Sung Kyun Kwan Confucian Association to drum up support in the conservative Gyeongsangbuk-do region in southeast Korea.



PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo presented his ten campaign pledges, which includes making Korea one of the world's top three nations in artificial intelligence within the next ten years.