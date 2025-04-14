News Today

[News Today] Oh and Yoo not in PPP pres. primary

입력 2025.04.14 (16:21) 수정 2025.04.14 (16:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Now to political news in the presidential race. Two major figures from the People Power Party announced they’re stepping back over the weekend. Following Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, former conservative lawmaker Yoo Seong-min also said he won't run.

[REPORT]
Former conservative legislator Yoo Seong-min declared that he would not run in the party presidential primary.

He said that he decided not to run because "despite the serial impeachment of conservative presidents, the party rejects the road of genuine remorse and change."

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also said he would not seek presidency and criticized that the People Power Party is not showing genuine remorse for the presidential impeachment.

Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor(April 12)
Everyone's declaring candidacy as if nothing is the matter. What would this look like to the people?

The withdrawal from the party primary by two conservative politicians deemed most likely to appeal to the moderates is causing concern among the conservatives that the primary race may fail to gain much public attention and win support from the moderates.

Meanwhile, ex-Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo announced his presidential bid Monday, claiming that he would set the nation right again.

Hong Joon-pyo / Former Daegu Mayor
If presidency, in addition to parliament, is handed over to the DP, this country would be Hitler's country. I will stand at the forefront of this fight.

PPP legislator Na Kyung-won with the slogan that this presidential election is the second nation-founding war visited the home of Korea's first elected president Rhee Syngman .

Na Kyung-won / People Power Party
I will make Korea propel forward from this crisis by bringing the people's energy together.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon went on air unexpectedly after cancelling his outdoor appearance due to bad weather.

Han Dong-hoon / Former People Power Party chair
Many seemed disappointed because event was cancelled. I'm going on air without advance notice so not many might see this, but I wanted to say hello to them.

Ex-Labor minister Kim Moon-soo visited the Sung Kyun Kwan Confucian Association to drum up support in the conservative Gyeongsangbuk-do region in southeast Korea.

PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo presented his ten campaign pledges, which includes making Korea one of the world's top three nations in artificial intelligence within the next ten years.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Oh and Yoo not in PPP pres. primary
    • 입력 2025-04-14 16:21:19
    • 수정2025-04-14 16:22:17
    News Today

[LEAD]
Now to political news in the presidential race. Two major figures from the People Power Party announced they’re stepping back over the weekend. Following Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, former conservative lawmaker Yoo Seong-min also said he won't run.

[REPORT]
Former conservative legislator Yoo Seong-min declared that he would not run in the party presidential primary.

He said that he decided not to run because "despite the serial impeachment of conservative presidents, the party rejects the road of genuine remorse and change."

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also said he would not seek presidency and criticized that the People Power Party is not showing genuine remorse for the presidential impeachment.

Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor(April 12)
Everyone's declaring candidacy as if nothing is the matter. What would this look like to the people?

The withdrawal from the party primary by two conservative politicians deemed most likely to appeal to the moderates is causing concern among the conservatives that the primary race may fail to gain much public attention and win support from the moderates.

Meanwhile, ex-Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo announced his presidential bid Monday, claiming that he would set the nation right again.

Hong Joon-pyo / Former Daegu Mayor
If presidency, in addition to parliament, is handed over to the DP, this country would be Hitler's country. I will stand at the forefront of this fight.

PPP legislator Na Kyung-won with the slogan that this presidential election is the second nation-founding war visited the home of Korea's first elected president Rhee Syngman .

Na Kyung-won / People Power Party
I will make Korea propel forward from this crisis by bringing the people's energy together.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon went on air unexpectedly after cancelling his outdoor appearance due to bad weather.

Han Dong-hoon / Former People Power Party chair
Many seemed disappointed because event was cancelled. I'm going on air without advance notice so not many might see this, but I wanted to say hello to them.

Ex-Labor minister Kim Moon-soo visited the Sung Kyun Kwan Confucian Association to drum up support in the conservative Gyeongsangbuk-do region in southeast Korea.

PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo presented his ten campaign pledges, which includes making Korea one of the world's top three nations in artificial intelligence within the next ten years.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 첫 형사재판 진행 중…이 시각 서울중앙지법

윤 전 대통령 첫 형사재판 진행 중…이 시각 서울중앙지법
민주당 “한덕수 헌법재판관 지명은 월권”…국민의힘 “이재명 재판 신속 진행해야”

민주당 “한덕수 헌법재판관 지명은 월권”…국민의힘 “이재명 재판 신속 진행해야”
이재명 “AI 100조 투자 시대” …홍준표 대선 출마 “이재명 심판”

이재명 “AI 100조 투자 시대” …홍준표 대선 출마 “이재명 심판”
스마트폰·노트북도 관세 예외 없다…“다음 주 반도체 관세율 발표”

스마트폰·노트북도 관세 예외 없다…“다음 주 반도체 관세율 발표”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.