[News Today] U.S. tariff impacts K-food

Buldak spicy ramen, known for its addictive, spicy taste, has been sparking a craze overseas. K-food exports including Buldak ramen has reached their highest levels yet. But behind the global popularity lies growing concern. With the U.S. moving to impose reciprocal tariffs, Korean companies now face a tough reality.



A girl is moved to tears to receive Buldak spicy ramen as a gift.



Adalynn / Texas, U.S.

Thank you so much for giving us a good party and showing me a lot about Buldak noodles.



Foreigners try the unbearably spicy noodles, which lead to tears and runny nose.



Because of the skyrocketing popularity of the Buldak spicy ramen challenge featuring celebrities, the product's exports overseas recorded one trillion won or around USD 700 million last year.



Nearly 30% of that were exports to the Americas, including the U.S. market.



But this popular food has also hit a snag because of reciprocal tariffs.



Over 70% of Samyang Foods' overall sales come from overseas.



But there is no way to avoid tariffs because it produces its products entirely in Korea, at three local factories.



Although the 25% tariff has been postponed for the time being, the 10% tariff is still burdensome.



It's a catch-22 situation for the company: if it raises prices, its sales may decline.



If it keeps the prices unchanged, it will sustain losses.



Because of the uncertainties in the U.S. market, Samyang needs to find alternative markets, but it's not easy at this point.



The situation is even more challenging for small and mid-sized businesses.



Building factories overseas is difficult for them, and finding new retail channels is also a challenging task.



Cho Eun-woo / CEO of frozen gimbap company

If the talks don't go well, there could be issues. Orders may decline or even disappear.



Last year, the U.S. imported Korean food products worth 1.6 billion dollars, becoming the number one importer of Korean agri-food products.



The food sector, which is having a hard time devising immediate countermeasures, is waiting anxiously for the outcome of tariff re-negotiations with the U.S.