[News Today] Hands on with BOK digital currency

입력 2025.04.14 (16:21) 수정 2025.04.14 (16:22)

[LEAD]
Starting April, the Bank of Korea began a bold new experiment. For the first time, its own digital currency, the BOK token, is being used in real-life settings. To find out how it works, our KBS reporter joined the trial and put it to the test.

[REPORT]
The Bank of Korea's digital currency is used to pay for bread.

Hwang Hyun-kyu / KBS reporter
Just show QR code and scan. It’s similar to common mobile payment systems.
Let’s explore a bit more.

Supermarket employee/
(Can I pay with the BOK token?) Oh, just a moment.

Lee ○○ / Seoul resident
(Have you heard of digital currency?) Oh, I haven't.

From convenience stores and supermarket chains to coffee shops, there is no problem with using the BOK token for payment.

The key difference is that it uses a pre-paid rechargeable system, unlike typical mobile payment systems.

It is somewhat inconvenient to enter numeric passwords more than twice.

When buying the same bread, the payment information passes from the bakery to the pay provider, then the credit card company. Settlement happens once a month in reverse, so card company, pay provider, then bakery.

The BOK token is recorded on a blockchain-based server, and the token is sent to the bakery instantly.

Another difference is its scalability.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea (Dec. 2023)
A significant advantage of retail CBDC could be its programability akin to assembling money legos.

Remittances can be made with additional functions.

A key example is usage restriction.

Tokens sent to a child can only be used at bookstores, or welfare payments can’t be spent on luxury items.

The central bank's first digital currency trial will run until the end of June.

If related laws are revised and the system is fully adopted, tokens will join coins and bills as official currency issued by the BOK.

