[News Today] Another sinkhole opens in Busan

[LEAD]
Another dangerous sinkhole opened up in Busan, right in the middle of a road. It happened near a construction site, next to a subway station, leaving many residents concerned.

[REPORT]
A gaping hole is seen in the middle of the road.

This sinkhole measures 5 by 3 meters and goes 5 meters deep.

A large sinkhole appeared near a metro construction site in Busan at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

District office authorities were called to the scene by the police and were taking safety measures when the ground collapsed.

Oh Jin-woo / Witness
I knew we needed to be careful because many ground collapses occurred there.
But now that I have actually seen one, I realized how I can fall victim to it.

This is the 13th sinkhole that occurred near the construction site of the Busan Metro's Sasang-Hadan line.

The site of the latest sinkhole was not even 200 meters away from another large one that appeared last September. During that incident, two trucks fell eight meters down the hole.

The city government of Busan said that last year's accident was due to heavy rains and shoddy water insulation method. However more such incidents have occurred since.

Min Sun-ki / Busan Metropolitan Gov't
We should take into account the heavy vehicle traffic and other characteristics of construction areas. Various factors are involved.

Another sinkhole measuring forty centimeters in diameter and 1.3 meters in depth appeared Sunday morning near a subway station in Mapo-gu District in Seoul.

Last month, a motorcyclist was killed when he fell into a sinkhole in Gangdong-gu District in Seoul. This spate of sinkholes are stirring fears of more such incidents among citizens.

공지·정정

