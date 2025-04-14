[News Today] K-animation 2nd in U.S. box office

A Korean animation, produced by a Korean production company, is making waves in the U.S. box office. Titled 'The King of Kings', it's drawing major attention both home and abroad.



A Korean-made animation film titled 'The King of Kings' was released in North America recently.



According to a U.S. box office analysis service, this film ranked second in box office, selling over 7 million dollars' worth of tickets in just one day.



The 3-D animation 'The King of Kings' based on Charles Dickens' story was directed and adapted by Korean moviemakers.



The movie is anticipated to do well in the box office since it deals with a story familiar with Western moviegoers and has a star-studded voice cast which include Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman and Oscar Isaac.



Local media were surprised by the unexpected success of the Korean animation...



but projected that the film would gain more momentum ahead of Easter.