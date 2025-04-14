Yoon attends trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a criminal trial for the first time today (4.14).



Ten days after his impeachment, his trial on charges of leading an insurrection has officially begun.



During today's trial, the prosecution stated that former President Yoon attempted to incite a rebellion against the constitution.



Former President Yoon directly refuted these claims.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Arriving by car at the underground parking lot of the court, former President Yoon immediately took the elevator to the Supreme Court Room 417.



The first criminal trial regarding the 'insurrection charge' was held with 12 lawyers representing former President Yoon and 12 prosecutors.



The court confirmed former President Yoon's occupation and address at the defendant's seat, to which he replied, "Acro Vista, Seocho-dong."



The prosecution stated they would refer to former President Yoon as 'the defendant' and then read the summary of the charges for about an hour.



The content indicated that former President Yoon declared emergency martial law with the intent to destroy the functions of the constitution and laws, thereby inciting a 'rebellion' that disrupts the peace of a region.



Holding the microphone himself, former President Yoon spoke in rebuttal for 93 minutes until the court intervened.



He first claimed that the prosecution had constructed the charges as 'insurrection' based on what seemed like a few hours of events included in the indictment, stating, "It does not align with legal principles."



He also argued that statements from related parties made unilaterally by investigative agencies were reflected in the charges without verification.



Regarding the martial law declaration, Yoon repeated his earlier defense, calling it a “peaceful message to the public” and a form of “warning-level martial law.”



There were no statements acknowledging the Constitutional Court's impeachment decision or apologizing for the disruption of state affairs.



As photography was not permitted in the courtroom, images and videos of former President Yoon seated at the defendant's seat could not be captured.



The court stated that the application was submitted too late to confirm former President Yoon's opinion, and they would decide on the approval once it was resubmitted.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



