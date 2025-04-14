Han silent on candidacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With only 50 days left until the presidential election, speculation about Acting President Han Duck-soo's candidacy continues.



Today (4.14), Acting President Han stated that he would fulfill his final duties regarding trade issues without making a clear statement on his position.



The competition among candidates from the People Power Party continues, and the party leadership has stated that there will be no endorsement.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo remains silent in response to calls from some within the People Power Party to run for president.



Instead, he has stated that responding to the trade war originating from the U.S. is his "final duty."



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will fully utilize networks related to (trade) and fulfill the final duty assigned to me together with the ministers."]



He expressed his willingness to communicate directly with President Trump if necessary, indicating his intention to actively perform his role as acting president.



The Prime Minister's Office warned against interpreting his statements as related to a candidacy.



However, the theory of his candidacy has not subsided, and the presidential candidates appear uncomfortable.



Former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo stated, “it goes against common sense for a prime minister of an impeached government and the official in charge of election oversight to run for president," while lawmakers Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo pointed out that Acting President Han should prioritize focusing on trade issues.



Former Representative Han Dong-hoon criticized the party's vested interests for encouraging Acting President Han's candidacy, calling it "an act of interference."



The party leadership emphasized fair competition and drew a line stating that there would be no endorsement of candidates.



However, there are concerns that the speculation about Acting President Han's candidacy might push the primary to the back burner.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: “Continued talk of Han Duck-soo’s candidacy only dampens the excitement of the primaries, and should be avoided.”]



Acting President Han is expected to prioritize trade responses this week and is not likely to make any comments regarding his candidacy.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



