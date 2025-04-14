DP's 3-way primary race

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's presidential candidate primary has effectively been determined as a three-way race among former DP leader Lee Jae-myung, former governor Kim Kyung-soo, and governor Kim Dong-yeon.



The schedule for the primary has also been confirmed, with the presidential candidate to be elected on Apr. 27.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



As his first campaign event, former DP leader Lee Jae-myung visited a semiconductor design company and promised to elevate South Korea to one of the top three AI powerhouses in the world.



He announced specific pledges, including an investment of 100 trillion won in AI, the establishment of an AI special zone with regulatory exceptions, and securing 50,000 GPUs, which are core assets for AI.



[Lee Jae-myung/Former Democratic Party Leader: "The national community must consider what role it will play to prepare for an AI society...."]



Former Gyeongnam governor Kim Kyung-soo paid respects at the graves of former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, and then met with former president Moon Jae-in.



After pledging to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong, he announced plans to establish presidential offices in both Seoul and Sejong.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Gyeongnam Governor: "If the rival parties and the presidential candidates from both the parties reach an agreement, it can be done sufficiently before inauguration day...."]



Gyeonggi governor Kim Dong-yeon met with young people.



He sought to win the youth vote by discussing issues such as tuition reduction and pension reform.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "I hope we can have an open conversation. I have a lot to learn."]



Kim Doo-kwan, the first to declare his candidacy, announced his withdrawal from the primary in protest of the primary rules.



The Democratic Party's presidential candidate will be confirmed on Apr. 27.



Tomorrow (4.15), candidates will register for one day, followed by four regional primaries over two weeks with participation from party members.



Between Apr. 21 and 27, there will be a two-day voting period for the national electorate, leading to the final candidate being selected on Apr. 27.



A joint TV debate among the candidates will be held on Apr. 18.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



