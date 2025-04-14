News 9

Commanders testify in Yoon's trial

입력 2025.04.14 (23:52)

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 14), two field commanders from the martial law army, who were deployed during the emergency martial law, appeared as witnesses in court.

They testified that there were orders to drag out members of the National Assembly.

Former President Yoon raised objections, claiming that there was a political motive behind the order of witness selection.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

In February, during the impeachment trial of former President Yoon, Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Guard Brigade of the Capital Defense Command, was the only witness selected by the court's authority.

He testified that he received orders from a superior to drag out members of the National Assembly during the 12.3 emergency martial law.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13/8th hearing: "So, the exact wording was to go inside the main office and drag out the members of the National Assembly, is that correct?"]

[Cho Seong-hyeon/Commander of the 1st Guard Brigade of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 13/8th hearing: "That's correct. Go inside and drag out the members."]

He provided the same testimony in former President Yoon's first criminal trial.

When the prosecutor asked if he received orders former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo to "enter the National Assembly and drag out the members," Commander Cho replied, "That's right," adding that he was instructed to support outside when the special forces brought people out.

Kim Hyung-ki, the battalion commander in the Special Warfare Command who was deployed to the National Assembly during the martial law, testified that he received orders from Lee Sang-hyun, the airborne brigade commander, to "go over the wall into the National Assembly and drag out the members," stating that it was "strange."

He also added, "I couldn't determine if it was a legitimate order, so I did not assign the task to my subordinates."

Former President Yoon strongly objected to the selection of the field commanders as witnesses on the first day of the criminal trial instead of the initially intended Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, suggesting that there seems to be a political motive behind the order.

The next trial date for former President Yoon's insurrection charges is set for April 21.

Meanwhile, the police stated that an investigation is necessary in principle regarding former President Yoon, who was charged with "obstruction of arrest" in January.

With the 'immunity from prosecution' shield removed, investigations into other charges against former President Yoon are expected to accelerate.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

