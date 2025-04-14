Opposition to primary rules

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Some candidates are expressing opposition to the presidential primary rules set by the Democratic Party and the People Power Party.



Some have even declared that they will not participate in the primaries at all.



The so-called "anti-strategic voting rule" among the primary rules is a key point of contention.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



With 50 days left until the presidential election, the primary rules of both parties have been finalized.



The commonalities are 'half-and-half primaries' and the 'anti strategic voting rule.'



The People Power Party will conduct the first preliminary primary with 100% public opinion polls, while the second and third primaries will reflect both party and public opinions at 50% each.



The Democratic Party will immediately hold the main primary, also reflecting party and public opinions equally.



Both parties will apply the 'anti strategic voting rule' which counts only responses from 'party supporters' and 'independents,' excluding supporters of the opposing party.



This is intended to prevent supporters of the opposing party from intentionally pushing weak candidates, but it may create advantages or disadvantages depending on the support base.



A public opinion poll conducted by KBS last week also showed that the 'anti strategic voting rule' clause has a significant impact.



In the Democratic Party, former leader Lee Jae-myung's suitability as a presidential candidate exceeded 60%, solidifying his lead.



In the People Power Party, former Minister Kim Moon-soo's support rate increased by more than 10 percentage points, while former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min's dropped by 8 percentage points.



[Bae Jong-chan/Director of Insight K: "Candidates with expansion potential outside their support base will inevitably find their position narrowed and may feel intimidated..."]



Yoo Seung-min denounced the People Power Party’s rule as fraudulent—claiming it’s not a real public poll if responses are filtered—and declared he would not participate. Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan also boycotted the primary, accusing it of being tailored to favor a single candidate.



Ultimately, there are concerns that the primary rules which give more weight to party opinions than public sentiment, may lead both parties to focus solely on their strong support bases.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



