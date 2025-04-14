News 9

Opposition to primary rules

입력 2025.04.14 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Some candidates are expressing opposition to the presidential primary rules set by the Democratic Party and the People Power Party.

Some have even declared that they will not participate in the primaries at all.

The so-called "anti-strategic voting rule" among the primary rules is a key point of contention.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

With 50 days left until the presidential election, the primary rules of both parties have been finalized.

The commonalities are 'half-and-half primaries' and the 'anti strategic voting rule.'

The People Power Party will conduct the first preliminary primary with 100% public opinion polls, while the second and third primaries will reflect both party and public opinions at 50% each.

The Democratic Party will immediately hold the main primary, also reflecting party and public opinions equally.

Both parties will apply the 'anti strategic voting rule' which counts only responses from 'party supporters' and 'independents,' excluding supporters of the opposing party.

This is intended to prevent supporters of the opposing party from intentionally pushing weak candidates, but it may create advantages or disadvantages depending on the support base.

A public opinion poll conducted by KBS last week also showed that the 'anti strategic voting rule' clause has a significant impact.

In the Democratic Party, former leader Lee Jae-myung's suitability as a presidential candidate exceeded 60%, solidifying his lead.

In the People Power Party, former Minister Kim Moon-soo's support rate increased by more than 10 percentage points, while former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min's dropped by 8 percentage points.

[Bae Jong-chan/Director of Insight K: "Candidates with expansion potential outside their support base will inevitably find their position narrowed and may feel intimidated..."]

Yoo Seung-min denounced the People Power Party’s rule as fraudulent—claiming it’s not a real public poll if responses are filtered—and declared he would not participate. Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan also boycotted the primary, accusing it of being tailored to favor a single candidate.

Ultimately, there are concerns that the primary rules which give more weight to party opinions than public sentiment, may lead both parties to focus solely on their strong support bases.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition to primary rules
    • 입력 2025-04-14 23:52:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Some candidates are expressing opposition to the presidential primary rules set by the Democratic Party and the People Power Party.

Some have even declared that they will not participate in the primaries at all.

The so-called "anti-strategic voting rule" among the primary rules is a key point of contention.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

With 50 days left until the presidential election, the primary rules of both parties have been finalized.

The commonalities are 'half-and-half primaries' and the 'anti strategic voting rule.'

The People Power Party will conduct the first preliminary primary with 100% public opinion polls, while the second and third primaries will reflect both party and public opinions at 50% each.

The Democratic Party will immediately hold the main primary, also reflecting party and public opinions equally.

Both parties will apply the 'anti strategic voting rule' which counts only responses from 'party supporters' and 'independents,' excluding supporters of the opposing party.

This is intended to prevent supporters of the opposing party from intentionally pushing weak candidates, but it may create advantages or disadvantages depending on the support base.

A public opinion poll conducted by KBS last week also showed that the 'anti strategic voting rule' clause has a significant impact.

In the Democratic Party, former leader Lee Jae-myung's suitability as a presidential candidate exceeded 60%, solidifying his lead.

In the People Power Party, former Minister Kim Moon-soo's support rate increased by more than 10 percentage points, while former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min's dropped by 8 percentage points.

[Bae Jong-chan/Director of Insight K: "Candidates with expansion potential outside their support base will inevitably find their position narrowed and may feel intimidated..."]

Yoo Seung-min denounced the People Power Party’s rule as fraudulent—claiming it’s not a real public poll if responses are filtered—and declared he would not participate. Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan also boycotted the primary, accusing it of being tailored to favor a single candidate.

Ultimately, there are concerns that the primary rules which give more weight to party opinions than public sentiment, may lead both parties to focus solely on their strong support bases.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 <br>일으켜”

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 일으켜”
‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기

‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기
대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?

대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?
‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래

‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.