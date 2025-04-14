News 9

Will Han Duck-soo join the race?

[Anchor]

Even if Han Duck-soo decides to run, the time for him to participate in the People Power Party's primary has essentially passed.

Therefore, there are speculations about him running as an independent, unifying with the People Power Party candidate, and even forming an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.

Next, we have reporter Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

Despite the leadership's attempts to draw a line, there are still expectations within the People Power Party regarding Han Duck-soo's candidacy.

[Park Soo-young/People Power Party lawmaker: "54 lawmakers are urging Han Duck-soo to run."]

Tomorrow (Apr. 15) marks the end of candidate registration for the primary.

Realistically, Han's participation in the primary is impossible.

As a result, attention is shifting to the period after the primary.

That includes to potential unification of conservative candidates.

The idea is to shake up the advantageous position of former representative Lee Jae-myung through a unification process between the People Power Party candidate and Han.

It is argued that Han has sufficient competitiveness due to his background as an economic and trade expert amid the tariff war from the U.S., and his consistent utilization from the Kim Dae-jung administration to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration as a person from Honam.

There are already voices mentioning an 'anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.'

To defeat former Democratic Party leader Lee, a bipartisan coalition that includes the reformist candidate Lee Jun-seok and the Democratic Party's anti-Lee faction is deemed necessary.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Chair Professor at Pai Chai University: "The election has changed to a question of whether it is Lee Jae-myung or not. The anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition will now include everyone. The anti-Lee faction of the Democratic Party could also be included..."]

Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who declared he would not run in the primary, has effectively decided to run as an independent or in a third party after leaving the party.

[Yoo Seong-min/Former lawmaker of the People Power Party: "I am deeply contemplating what path I should take for political reform and the reconstruction of conservatism from a blank slate..."]

As various opinion polls show former representative Lee Jae-myung's dominance continuing, the political calculations regarding Han's candidacy and the anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition are becoming more complex.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

