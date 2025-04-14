News 9

Sinkhole strikes Busan again

입력 2025.04.14 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another large ground subsidence occurred today (4.14) following yesterday's (4.13) incident near the Busan Metro construction site.

So far, there have been more than 10 instances of ground subsidence in the vicinity of this construction site, causing significant anxiety among citizens.

Kim Young-rok reports.

[Report]

One side of the road gradually sinks, and suddenly a hole opens up.

A motorcycle passes by just next to it, narrowly avoiding the danger.

Around 7 AM today, a ground subsidence measuring 3 meters in diameter and 2 meters in depth occurred in Sasang-gu, Busan.

This happened just 200 meters away from where a large ground subsidence occurred yesterday, marking another incident within a day.

[Kim Joon-soo/Local Merchant: "It was nerve-wracking. If I was gathering my things and the whole building came down..."]

It has been confirmed that there were signs of warning, such as a utility pole next to the accident site sinking about 1 meter early yesterday morning.

This ground subsidence also occurred right next to the Busan Metro Sasang-Hadan line construction site.

Both locations were identified as having no significant issues in a recent ground survey conducted by the city of Busan.

Since 2023, there have been 14 instances of ground subsidence in this area.

These incidents have occurred intensively along the Sasang-Hadan line construction route.

Busan Transportation Corporation claims that the repeated ground subsidence is not significantly related to the subway construction.

[Busan Transportation Corporation Official: "We detected the issue during our site inspection. There was some water leakage into a side drainage channel, which led to the ground sinking."]

Now that even areas around highway overpasses are collapsing, public anxiety is growing.

[Jeon Hyun-jun/Sasang-gu, Busan: "I'm worried about what will happen if the bridge collapses."]

The city of Busan has stated that it will manage the area around the construction site specially, but it has not disclosed the ground subsidence risk map, citing reasons such as property rights infringement.

KBS News, Kim Young-rok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sinkhole strikes Busan again
    • 입력 2025-04-14 23:52:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another large ground subsidence occurred today (4.14) following yesterday's (4.13) incident near the Busan Metro construction site.

So far, there have been more than 10 instances of ground subsidence in the vicinity of this construction site, causing significant anxiety among citizens.

Kim Young-rok reports.

[Report]

One side of the road gradually sinks, and suddenly a hole opens up.

A motorcycle passes by just next to it, narrowly avoiding the danger.

Around 7 AM today, a ground subsidence measuring 3 meters in diameter and 2 meters in depth occurred in Sasang-gu, Busan.

This happened just 200 meters away from where a large ground subsidence occurred yesterday, marking another incident within a day.

[Kim Joon-soo/Local Merchant: "It was nerve-wracking. If I was gathering my things and the whole building came down..."]

It has been confirmed that there were signs of warning, such as a utility pole next to the accident site sinking about 1 meter early yesterday morning.

This ground subsidence also occurred right next to the Busan Metro Sasang-Hadan line construction site.

Both locations were identified as having no significant issues in a recent ground survey conducted by the city of Busan.

Since 2023, there have been 14 instances of ground subsidence in this area.

These incidents have occurred intensively along the Sasang-Hadan line construction route.

Busan Transportation Corporation claims that the repeated ground subsidence is not significantly related to the subway construction.

[Busan Transportation Corporation Official: "We detected the issue during our site inspection. There was some water leakage into a side drainage channel, which led to the ground sinking."]

Now that even areas around highway overpasses are collapsing, public anxiety is growing.

[Jeon Hyun-jun/Sasang-gu, Busan: "I'm worried about what will happen if the bridge collapses."]

The city of Busan has stated that it will manage the area around the construction site specially, but it has not disclosed the ground subsidence risk map, citing reasons such as property rights infringement.

KBS News, Kim Young-rok.
김영록
김영록 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 <br>일으켜”

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 일으켜”
‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기

‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기
대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?

대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?
‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래

‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.