Sinansan Line rescue ongoing

[Anchor]

We continue with news on the Sinansan Line collapse incident.

Desperate rescue efforts are still ongoing for one missing person who has not yet been found.

Let's connect with our on-site reporter.

Reporter Lee Won-hee, have the rescuers been able to determine the location of the missing person at all?

[Report]

It has been reported that it is still difficult for the rescue teams to enter the collapse site.

In order to rescue the missing person, they need to clear away the fallen materials and secure an entry route first.

As you can see, it has been raining all day, making it hard to speed up the work.

What you see on the screen is the scene of the collapse this morning (4.14).

The slope is so steep that it is difficult for a person to stand there.

You can also see that steel debris is precariously stacked above.

It is a dangerous situation both above and below, making it hard to create space for rescue operations.

Rescue authorities have been removing asphalt with an excavator since last night (4.13) to create rescue space.

Additionally, to prevent soil from flowing down due to the rain, they are working on waterproofing and removing various structures and soil around the area that pose a risk of collapse.

The rescue authorities estimate that the missing person is in a container located 40 meters below the accident site based on statements from workers.

They believe that clearing the various structures and soil blocking the path to the container is essential for the rescue to be possible.

Although rescue authorities have already surpassed the so-called golden time of 72 hours, they plan to continue overnight operations without losing hope.

Meanwhile, the police have completed preliminary investigations on 12 workers from the subcontractor of the construction company POSCO E&C.

This has been KBS News' Lee Won-hee reporting from the Shinansan Line collapse site in Gyeonggi Province.

