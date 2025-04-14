Trump reverses tech tariff stance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump's tariff policy in the United States continues to waver.



He had previously stated that tariffs would be exempt for products like smartphones and laptops, but today he says that is not the case.



He announced that tariffs will soon be imposed in conjunction with semiconductors.



This is a report by Hong Jin-ah.



[Report]



President Trump called the news of tariff exemptions for smartphones and laptops "fake news."



He claimed that it is merely shifting from country-specific tariffs to item-specific tariffs, and there are no exemptions at all.



This statement comes amid controversy over claims of retreating in the trade war.



He stated that the tariff rates for semiconductors, including electronic products, will be announced soon.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We'll be doing that with semiconductors with the chips and numerous other things. And that will take place in the very near future."]



He clarified that semiconductors are not negotiable as they are related to national security, but explained that there may be exceptions for American companies like Apple.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(Are you going to announce tariffs on things like iPhones?) Well, that's going to be announced very soon. And we'll be discussing it. But we'll also talk to companies. You know, you have to show a certain flexibility."]



U.S. media criticized the inconsistent policy, stating it has "created new uncertainties regarding U.S. trade policy," and the Democratic Party also joined in the criticism.



[Cory Booker/U.S. Democratic Senator: "President Trump now has a crisis in credibility. We are hearing from around the world—people just don't know if they can trust him."]



In a CBS poll, 75% expressed concern that prices will rise in the short term due to tariffs, and Trump's approval rating has dropped from 53% in February to 50% in March, and now to 47%.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



