Gov't grilled in National Assembly

입력 2025.04.14 (23:52)

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 14), the first government questioning session was held in the National Assembly since the impeachment of former President Yoon.

In the absence of Acting President Han Duck-soo, there was a heated debate over his nomination of a Constitutional Court justice and rumors of his presidential candidacy.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

The Democratic Party criticized the nomination of a successor to the Constitutional Court justice by Acting President Han Duck-soo from the very beginning.

[Kim Young-bae/Democratic Party Member: "How can an acting president exercise the authority of an elected power? That is, in fact, a second insurrection."]

[Kang Sun-woo/Democratic Party Member: "An acting president who has never received a single vote has effectively stolen the authority that belongs equally to all 44 million citizens of South Korea."]

The People Power Party defended him.

[Yoo Sang-beom/People Power Party Member: "To threaten again with talk of re-impeachment over Acting President Han Duck-Soo's lawful exercise of authority..."]

[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party Member: "The acting president must fully take responsibility for the governance of South Korea, and there are no constitutional legal restrictions on his authority because we do not know what unexpected situations may arise."]

The Minister of Justice stated that the exercise of authority is possible.

[Park Sung-jae/Minister of Justice: "The problematic part is under the jurisdiction of the executive branch, so if the Prime Minister deems it necessary, I believe he can appoint."]

The People Power Party countered with the judicial risks faced by former leader Lee Jae-myung.

[Choi Hyung-doo/People Power Party Member: "Investigations into corruption allegations have begun, and trials are ongoing, but the trial has not proceeded properly for several years."]

The Democratic Party targeted the rumors of Han's candidacy.

[Kim Byeong-joo/Democratic Party Member: "Is it sane to discuss candidacy with foreign leaders as an acting president who should manage elections neutrally?"]

There were loud exchanges and finger-pointing over the remark about 'insurrection collusion party'.

[Kim Byeong-joo/Democratic Party Member: "I believe the People Power Party should be dissolved as an insurrection collusion party."]

Regarding the suspicion that former President Yoon and his wife took a cat play facility worth millions of won purchased with public funds to their private residence, the Minister of Justice stated that he was unaware of the facts.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

공지·정정

