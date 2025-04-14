News 9

Xi courts Southeast Asia

입력 2025.04.14 (23:52)

[Anchor]

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has chosen to confront the United States head-on, is working hard to create an anti-U.S. front.

He is directly visiting Southeast Asian countries that have become targets of U.S. tariffs.

KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing reports.

[Report]

A tire company from China has established a factory in Cambodia to avoid U.S. tariffs.

Since the trade war during Trump's first administration, more Chinese companies have moved their production bases to Southeast Asia to evade tariffs.

However, Southeast Asian countries have also been marked as routes for circumventing tariffs by merely changing the labels on Chinese products, making them targets of the high tariffs initiated by Trump.

President Xi's visit to Southeast Asia, starting with Vietnam, is interpreted as an effort to strengthen ties with these countries against the U.S.

[Lin Jian/Spokesperson, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Apr. 11: "It is of great significance to comprehensively promote the development of China-ASEAN relations and inject new momentum into regional and global peace and stability."]

President Xi also sent an article to Vietnamese media emphasizing that the two countries are a community of shared destiny.

Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, serve as a bypass for exports to the U.S. to avoid tariffs while also being alternative markets that import a large number of Chinese goods.

[Lu Daliang/Spokesperson, General Administration of Customs of China: "Although Chinese exports are currently facing a complex and severe external situation, the sky is not falling."]

China's export control measures on rare earths, which it has mobilized as a card against U.S. pressure, are also proving effective.

China supplies 99% of the key rare earth elements that are essential in various industries.

It is known that the stockpiles in the U.S. industrial sector are not substantial, leading to assessments that China is targeting America's Achilles' heel.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

