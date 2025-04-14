News 9

False ads target hair loss

[Anchor]

Many people are struggling with hair loss, which has led to this situation.

There are many online posts claiming that certain foods are effective in preventing hair loss.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has inspected these claims and identified nearly 200 cases of false advertising.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

This is a health supplement that claims to have a preventive effect against hair loss.

There are even hair loss nutritional supplements on the market that contain brewer's yeast.

While they catch the attention of hair loss patients, most of these claims are false.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found that 192 online posts related to hair loss were identified as false advertising.

Most of these ads mislead consumers into thinking that the products have efficacy or effects for preventing and treating hair loss.

There was even one advertisement that confused consumers by labeling a product as 'oral hair loss medication,' implying it was a pharmaceutical.

In South Korea, there are about 240,000 hair loss patients.

Recently, many young people in their 30s are also reporting symptoms of hair loss.

[30s Male: "About two people around me have had hair transplants. They said it cost over 10 million won. Once it starts falling out, it can't be stopped, so I'm trying to manage it to prevent that from happening...."]

There are currently no food or health supplements that have proven effects for preventing, treating, or improving hair loss symptoms.

If you are experiencing hair loss symptoms, it is advisable to see a specialist as soon as possible for appropriate treatment.

[Seok Joon/Professor of Dermatology at Chung-Ang University Hospital: “If people believe they are treating hair loss by taking health supplements, and this delays their visit to the hospital, they may miss the optimal treatment window—the golden time for hair loss treatment....”]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block the identified advertisements and has also requested administrative actions from local governments.

This is KBS News reporter Park Min-kyung.

