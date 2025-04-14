Baemin takeout fee backlash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number one delivery platform 'Baedal Minjok' has started charging a commission for takeout orders from today (4.14).



They imposed a 6.8% commission on business owners under the pretext of mediating takeout orders, and there has been strong backlash from the very first day.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.



[Report]



This snack shop has stopped selling takeout through 'Baedal Minjok.'



This is due to the newly introduced takeout mediation commission.



Even if takeout orders, which account for 16% of sales, decrease, they cannot increase the burden of commissions any further.



[Kim Young-myung/Snack Shop Owner: "If an additional mediation commission is added, my income would decrease by about 160,000 won a month, which is about 1.9 million won a year."]



The commission introduced by Baedal Minjok is 6.8%.



Including VAT, for a 20,000 won takeout order, a commission of 1,500 won must be paid.



Some business owners have stated that if this continues, there will be nothing left, and they will not accept takeout orders through Baemin.



[Cafe Owner/Voice Altered: "'You can order by phone, this way is cheaper.' I think I will tell my customers that from now on."]



In particular, the backlash is growing as Baedal Minjok has added this commission less than two months after implementing measures for mutual growth, such as reducing delivery commission rates.



[Lee Young-ae/Professor of Consumer Studies, Incheon National University: "I have some doubts about whether there was a genuine willingness to pursue what is called a voluntary agreement."]



Baedal Minjok stated that other companies, excluding Coupang Eats, also charge takeout mediation commissions and that they will use the commissions to increase customer discount support.



However, some companies are already applying a dual pricing system where delivery prices differ from in-store prices.



The takeout commission could also lead to price increases.



[Consumer Using Baedal Minjok: "There should be some margin when selling, but (ultimately) the price for consumers will go up..."]



Baemin holds a dominant market share of about 60%.



The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it cannot enforce a reduction in commissions.



KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



