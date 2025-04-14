Teen kills parents for Trump plot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A 17-year-old high school student who shot and killed his parents in the United States has been arrested.



The reason for this horrific crime was to raise money needed for the assassination of President Trump.



Yang Min-hyo reports.



[Report]



A boy shackled in chains enters the courtroom; he is Nikita Kasap, a 17-year-old high school student facing charges of murdering his parents.



Kasap shot and killed his mother and stepfather at their home in Wisconsin last February.



Kasap lived with the bodies for over ten days before fleeing just before the police arrived.



[U.S. FBI Special Agent: "The body was appeared to have been deceased for some time, was unable to definitively identify who it was."]



Kasap fled in his deceased stepfather's car and was arrested in Kansas, over 1,200 km away from his home.



A handgun, jewelry, and cash worth 20 million won were found in the car, and there are indications that he intended to use this for the assassination of President Trump.



A statement found on Kasap's cellphone indicated he will assassinate President Trump for a political revolution.



The statement included plans to remove both the president and vice president to create chaos.



He spread this statement on social media along with a photo of Hitler, claiming he would "overthrow the government through violence and terror," and it has been revealed that he even purchased an attack drone.



[U.S. CNN News Report: "An investigator say he told a classmate 'when they saw 10 consecutive attacks in the news it would've been him.'"]



The FBI believes that Kasap became immersed in a cult that worships neo-Nazism, planned the assassination of the president, and killed his parents to secure funding and escape interference.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



