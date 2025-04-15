News 9

Kim Yeon-koung named MVP

[Anchor]

Kim Yeon-koung, who dramatically lifted the championship trophy in her final season, has been unanimously selected as the Most Valuable Player of the regular season.

After finishing her career in a spectacular manner, Kim Yeon-koung will take on the role of advisor for her former team, Heungkuk Life, and begin her second life in volleyball.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Kim Yeon-koung, dressed in a white suit, confidently enters amidst the enthusiastic cheers of fans.

As the star of the awards ceremony, she captured everyone's attention and concluded the event on a high note.

Despite being busier than anyone else, Kim Yeon-koung did not forget her characteristic witty acceptance speech.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "Last year, I received 'Best 7' together. This year, since (Yang Hyo-jin) couldn't receive it, I hope she works hard to get it next year."]

Kim Yeon-koung, who showcased her best performance until her last season, was honored with the MVP award unanimously.

As a tribute video celebrating her perfect last dance adorned the screen, Kim Yeon-koung could not hide her emotions.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I wanted people to think of Kim Yeon-koung when they think of volleyball, and I feel that has been achieved, so I am happy and will continue to work hard for Korean volleyball."]

Although she is leaving the court as a player, she announced her new beginning, promising to fulfill her role in supporting Korean volleyball.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I think the club hopes I will do a bit more work in volleyball. So, as an advisor for Heungkuk Life, I believe I will continue to be involved in the volleyball community."]

In the men's division, Heo Soo-bong, who led Hyundai Capital to the top, won his first MVP award by edging out his teammate Leo by a single vote.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

박선우
동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.