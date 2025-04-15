Record-late spring snow hits Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the tumultuous weather, snow has fallen in Seoul as well.



This snowfall in mid-April is the latest on record in Seoul since the start of weather observations.



Fortunately, starting tomorrow (Apr. 15), temperatures are expected to gradually recover.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



The previously quiet CCTV began to shake, the screen flashed, and soon strong rain and wind swept in.



An object flying above the streetlight indicates the intensity of the wind.



In the early hours of today (Apr. 14), sleet fell in various parts of the metropolitan area, and some areas of Seoul saw 0.5 cm of snow accumulate.



In particular, the 0.6 cm of snowfall recorded early Sunday morning at the weather observation station in Jongno-gu Seoul is noted as the latest snowfall in the 118-year history of weather observations in Seoul.



The unusual spring snow was accompanied by sleet and gusty winds.



The ongoing tumultuous weather is due to a low-pressure system accompanied by very cold air lingering over the Korean Peninsula.



Today, the daytime temperature in Seoul was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, more than 10 degrees below the average temperature, and Imnam-myeon in Cheorwon remained below 0 degrees even at noon.



Most of the rain or snow across the country is expected to taper off overnight, with a gradual return to typical spring weather beginning tomorrow.



[Kim Byeong-gwon/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: "On Tuesday, the cold air affecting our country will move out to the East Sea, and from the afternoon, we will be under the influence of a mobile high-pressure system, bringing warm westerly winds that will gradually raise temperatures."]



Tomorrow morning will still be cold, with temperatures around -2 degrees in Cheorwon and 2 degrees in Seoul, similar to today, but daytime temperatures are expected to rise to around 15 degrees in most areas, increasing by about 6 to 9 degrees compared to today.



From the day after tomorrow (Apr. 16) until the end of the week, temperatures are expected to remain above the average, leading to distinctly spring-like weather.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



