Delegation head to U.S. for talks

입력 2025.04.15 (03:07)

[Anchor]

Well, there is a great deal of uncertainty about how the U.S. government's policies will change in the future.

Our government has stated that it will resolve this uncertainty through swift negotiations.

It has been said that tariff negotiations will soon be on the right track.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

With the rapid changes in tariff announcements and extensions, confusion over specific items, and the escalating tariff war between the U.S. and China, the government believes that swift negotiations with the U.S. are necessary to alleviate the confusion that is weighing on our companies as quickly as possible.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We will form a negotiation team centered around the Minister of Trade and aim to visit the U.S. as soon as possible."]

It appears that U.S. President Trump has directed immediate negotiations with three countries, including South Korea, Japan, and India, indicating that the conditions for negotiations have been established.

The government has also begun to prepare specific response measures for items that could be used as negotiation cards.

Efforts to reduce so-called non-tariff barriers, such as various regulations and import procedures, as well as cooperation in the shipbuilding industry and LNG imports, have been identified.

Regarding the Alaska LNG project, which the U.S. is focusing on, formal discussions between South Korea and the U.S. are expected to take place soon.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We expect that there will be a video conference between South Korea and the U.S. regarding the Alaska LNG in the next day or two."]

As we may enter a full-fledged negotiation phase, a clever strategy is needed.

[Park Sung-keun/Director of Industrial Structure and Policy Effect Analysis, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The government's measures seem to be focused on reflecting the U.S. demands. A strategic response that considers how Korea's trade surplus with the U.S. contributes to U.S. manufacturing and the U.S. economy is also necessary."]

Minister of Trade Ahn Duk-geun is expected to visit the U.S. as early as next week for tariff adjustment negotiations.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

공지·정정

