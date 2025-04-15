News 9

China's rare earth elements control

입력 2025.04.15 (03:07)

[Anchor]

As you just saw, with China controlling the export of rare earth elements, our companies are caught in the crossfire.

Due to our high dependence on China, we cannot avoid damage if this situation continues for a long time.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

Dysprosium, a type of rare earth element.

Magnets containing dysprosium are used in almost all electronic devices, including mobile phone vibration motors, cameras, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Earlier this month, China began to control the export of rare earth elements, including dysprosium.

They will decide whether to grant export permits after a 45-day review process.

Companies that imported rare earth elements from China suddenly find themselves needing to go through a verification process.

[Large company official in the parts industry/voice altered: "We have secured a certain amount of inventory, so we believe there is no immediate significant impact. However, if this situation continues, there could be a ripple effect such as price increases for parts...."]

In particular, small and medium-sized enterprises are in a state of emergency as imports are delayed.

Although this is a retaliatory measure aimed at the mutual imposition of tariffs by the U.S., if China decides to act, our companies could also suffer from supply instability.

Our industry’s dependence on Chinese rare earth metals is as high as 80%.

[Yang Joo-young/Director of Economic Security at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "In a situation where we cannot predict how China's strategy towards our country will change, if export permits are not granted, our companies will face significant inconveniences and damages...."]

Two years ago, China added five items, including graphite, gallium, and germanium, to its export control list, and in February of this year, tungsten was also included, continuously expanding the scope of mineral export controls.

As the U.S.-China confrontation seems likely to continue for a long time, we are preparing measures to diversify our import sources through countries like Australia.

Our government has stated that it holds more than six months' worth of stockpiles of key rare earth elements, including dysprosium.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

