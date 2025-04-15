News 9

60 die alone daily in Japan

입력 2025.04.15 (03:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Japan, which is a super-aged society, about 60 people are reported to die alone each day.

Among these solitary deaths, it has been found that 80% are men.

Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.

[Report]

This is an old house in Nara Prefecture, Japan.

Last summer, a man in his 60s who lived alone here was discovered two months after his death.

Neither his estranged family nor the neighbors were aware of his death until a foul smell emerged.

[Aoi Naoko/Real Estate Agent of Solitary Death: "In cases of solitary death, there tends to be a lot of clutter because they are unable to take care of themselves."]

The Japanese government investigated cases of people dying alone, and it was found that over 20,800 people died alone last year alone.

Even considering only those found eight days or more after their death, the average was about 60 people per day.

About 19 people took more than a month to be discovered.

[Kanno Kumiko/Author on Solitary Death: "They died without being able to seek help from anyone. They were isolated and died in a very difficult physical and mental state, yet no one discovered them."]

82.1% of solitary deaths were among those aged 60 and over, indicating that the increase in isolated elderly populations is a contributing factor.

Additionally, the number of male solitary death victims was four times that of females.

It is interpreted that when elderly men are left alone, they tend to withdraw and do not actively communicate with those around them.

The Japanese government is preparing programs to strengthen community relationships to prevent social isolation.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 60 die alone daily in Japan
    • 입력 2025-04-15 03:07:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Japan, which is a super-aged society, about 60 people are reported to die alone each day.

Among these solitary deaths, it has been found that 80% are men.

Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.

[Report]

This is an old house in Nara Prefecture, Japan.

Last summer, a man in his 60s who lived alone here was discovered two months after his death.

Neither his estranged family nor the neighbors were aware of his death until a foul smell emerged.

[Aoi Naoko/Real Estate Agent of Solitary Death: "In cases of solitary death, there tends to be a lot of clutter because they are unable to take care of themselves."]

The Japanese government investigated cases of people dying alone, and it was found that over 20,800 people died alone last year alone.

Even considering only those found eight days or more after their death, the average was about 60 people per day.

About 19 people took more than a month to be discovered.

[Kanno Kumiko/Author on Solitary Death: "They died without being able to seek help from anyone. They were isolated and died in a very difficult physical and mental state, yet no one discovered them."]

82.1% of solitary deaths were among those aged 60 and over, indicating that the increase in isolated elderly populations is a contributing factor.

Additionally, the number of male solitary death victims was four times that of females.

It is interpreted that when elderly men are left alone, they tend to withdraw and do not actively communicate with those around them.

The Japanese government is preparing programs to strengthen community relationships to prevent social isolation.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 <br>일으켜”

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 일으켜”
‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기

‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기
대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?

대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?
‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래

‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.