60 die alone daily in Japan

[Anchor]



In Japan, which is a super-aged society, about 60 people are reported to die alone each day.



Among these solitary deaths, it has been found that 80% are men.



Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.



[Report]



This is an old house in Nara Prefecture, Japan.



Last summer, a man in his 60s who lived alone here was discovered two months after his death.



Neither his estranged family nor the neighbors were aware of his death until a foul smell emerged.



[Aoi Naoko/Real Estate Agent of Solitary Death: "In cases of solitary death, there tends to be a lot of clutter because they are unable to take care of themselves."]



The Japanese government investigated cases of people dying alone, and it was found that over 20,800 people died alone last year alone.



Even considering only those found eight days or more after their death, the average was about 60 people per day.



About 19 people took more than a month to be discovered.



[Kanno Kumiko/Author on Solitary Death: "They died without being able to seek help from anyone. They were isolated and died in a very difficult physical and mental state, yet no one discovered them."]



82.1% of solitary deaths were among those aged 60 and over, indicating that the increase in isolated elderly populations is a contributing factor.



Additionally, the number of male solitary death victims was four times that of females.



It is interpreted that when elderly men are left alone, they tend to withdraw and do not actively communicate with those around them.



The Japanese government is preparing programs to strengthen community relationships to prevent social isolation.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



