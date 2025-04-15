E-cigarette vending machines rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, unmanned electronic cigarette vending machines have been popping up around schools where tobacco sales are prohibited.



They sell 'liquid electronic cigarettes', and it seems there is no way to stop them even if they are sold right in front of schools.



What is going on? Reporter Go Ah-reum has covered the scene.



[Report]



This is an unmanned electronic cigarette vending machine that recently opened.



It is located just about 100 meters from the main entrance of a middle and high school.



There is even an elementary school just 200 meters away.



Although adult verification is required, students can easily purchase electronic cigarettes.



[High School Student: "Everyone smokes (electronic cigarettes). They buy them from places like this. They all forge their IDs. All the kids."]



I tried to verify my age using a paper copy of an ID.



["Adult verification is complete."]



The verification process is so lax that it cannot even filter out fake IDs.



Another unmanned electronic cigarette vending machine is operating in front of an elementary school.



It is even possible to verify age using an ID from a person of a different gender.



[Parent: "It's concerning. After all, kids might go in out of curiosity and buy them."]



According to current law, the sale of tobacco is prohibited within 200 meters of schools, but only products using 'tobacco leaves' are classified as tobacco.



There is no legal basis to stop liquid electronic cigarettes, which are not classified as tobacco, from being sold right in front of schools.



[Kim Eun-hyung/Director of Youth Protection Environment Division, Ministry of Gender Equality and Family: "(For tobacco) there are regulations such as mandatory ID verification for automatic machines and warning labels."]



Last year, a bill was proposed to include liquid electronic cigarettes in the category of tobacco, but it did not pass through the National Assembly.



The number of unmanned electronic cigarette vending machines in Seoul, which was 11 in April last year, has increased more than sixfold to 69 in just one year, falling into a regulatory blind spot.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



