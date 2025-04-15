Need for sinkhole response grows

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In addition to Busan, ground subsidence incidents are occurring in various places, increasing the concerns of the government and local authorities.



This time, measures have been proposed to actively utilize underground exploration equipment, but there are criticisms that it is insufficient to prevent ground subsidence incidents.



Next, we have Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



A ground subsidence incident in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, injured two people.



Seven months later, a road in Gangdong-gu collapsed, resulting in one death.



Last weekend, ground subsidence also occurred in Mapo-gu.



In response to the series of ground subsidence incidents, the Seoul City government held a meeting to strengthen underground detection measures.



They have designated 49 km of areas where urban railways or large-scale development projects are underway for focused ground-penetrating radar (GPR) inspections.



[Shin Seon-jong/Spokesperson for Seoul City: "We will prioritize GPR exploration around construction sites and their surroundings."]



GPR is a technology that uses electromagnetic waves to detect underground conditions.



However, it can only confirm conditions up to 2 meters deep from the surface, making it difficult to understand the situation in deeper underground areas.



In fact, GPR investigations were conducted in Seodaemun-gu and Gangdong-gu, but they did not prevent ground subsidence incidents.



[Jeong Seong-guk/Former Road Planning Director of Seoul City Government/Sept. 2024: "We cannot guarantee the verification of areas deeper than 2 meters with current technology."]



The upcoming rainy season is also a concern.



Ground subsidence incidents begin to increase in the spring when the ground thaws and peak during the summer when rainfall is concentrated.



There is an urgent need for a comprehensive response that reinforces exploration equipment and considers changes in rainfall and groundwater.



[Jo Won-cheol/Emeritus Professor of Construction and Environmental Engineering at Yonsei University: "With high-quality equipment, we can measure up to about 5 meters. If there are changes in groundwater, we need to dig immediately for detailed investigations..."]



Since ground subsidence incidents show early signs such as road depressions, Seoul City plans to establish a one-stop system to promptly address related reports.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.



