News 9

Need for sinkhole response grows

입력 2025.04.15 (03:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In addition to Busan, ground subsidence incidents are occurring in various places, increasing the concerns of the government and local authorities.

This time, measures have been proposed to actively utilize underground exploration equipment, but there are criticisms that it is insufficient to prevent ground subsidence incidents.

Next, we have Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

A ground subsidence incident in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, injured two people.

Seven months later, a road in Gangdong-gu collapsed, resulting in one death.

Last weekend, ground subsidence also occurred in Mapo-gu.

In response to the series of ground subsidence incidents, the Seoul City government held a meeting to strengthen underground detection measures.

They have designated 49 km of areas where urban railways or large-scale development projects are underway for focused ground-penetrating radar (GPR) inspections.

[Shin Seon-jong/Spokesperson for Seoul City: "We will prioritize GPR exploration around construction sites and their surroundings."]

GPR is a technology that uses electromagnetic waves to detect underground conditions.

However, it can only confirm conditions up to 2 meters deep from the surface, making it difficult to understand the situation in deeper underground areas.

In fact, GPR investigations were conducted in Seodaemun-gu and Gangdong-gu, but they did not prevent ground subsidence incidents.

[Jeong Seong-guk/Former Road Planning Director of Seoul City Government/Sept. 2024: "We cannot guarantee the verification of areas deeper than 2 meters with current technology."]

The upcoming rainy season is also a concern.

Ground subsidence incidents begin to increase in the spring when the ground thaws and peak during the summer when rainfall is concentrated.

There is an urgent need for a comprehensive response that reinforces exploration equipment and considers changes in rainfall and groundwater.

[Jo Won-cheol/Emeritus Professor of Construction and Environmental Engineering at Yonsei University: "With high-quality equipment, we can measure up to about 5 meters. If there are changes in groundwater, we need to dig immediately for detailed investigations..."]

Since ground subsidence incidents show early signs such as road depressions, Seoul City plans to establish a one-stop system to promptly address related reports.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Need for sinkhole response grows
    • 입력 2025-04-15 03:08:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

In addition to Busan, ground subsidence incidents are occurring in various places, increasing the concerns of the government and local authorities.

This time, measures have been proposed to actively utilize underground exploration equipment, but there are criticisms that it is insufficient to prevent ground subsidence incidents.

Next, we have Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

A ground subsidence incident in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, injured two people.

Seven months later, a road in Gangdong-gu collapsed, resulting in one death.

Last weekend, ground subsidence also occurred in Mapo-gu.

In response to the series of ground subsidence incidents, the Seoul City government held a meeting to strengthen underground detection measures.

They have designated 49 km of areas where urban railways or large-scale development projects are underway for focused ground-penetrating radar (GPR) inspections.

[Shin Seon-jong/Spokesperson for Seoul City: "We will prioritize GPR exploration around construction sites and their surroundings."]

GPR is a technology that uses electromagnetic waves to detect underground conditions.

However, it can only confirm conditions up to 2 meters deep from the surface, making it difficult to understand the situation in deeper underground areas.

In fact, GPR investigations were conducted in Seodaemun-gu and Gangdong-gu, but they did not prevent ground subsidence incidents.

[Jeong Seong-guk/Former Road Planning Director of Seoul City Government/Sept. 2024: "We cannot guarantee the verification of areas deeper than 2 meters with current technology."]

The upcoming rainy season is also a concern.

Ground subsidence incidents begin to increase in the spring when the ground thaws and peak during the summer when rainfall is concentrated.

There is an urgent need for a comprehensive response that reinforces exploration equipment and considers changes in rainfall and groundwater.

[Jo Won-cheol/Emeritus Professor of Construction and Environmental Engineering at Yonsei University: "With high-quality equipment, we can measure up to about 5 meters. If there are changes in groundwater, we need to dig immediately for detailed investigations..."]

Since ground subsidence incidents show early signs such as road depressions, Seoul City plans to establish a one-stop system to promptly address related reports.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 <br>일으켜”

“몇 시간 사건을 내란으로”…“국헌문란 폭동 일으켜”
‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기

‘첫 증인’ 군 지휘관들 “의원 끌어내라 지시받아”…윤 측, 이의 제기
대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?

대선 변수로 떠오른 한덕수 …‘반 이재명 연대’ 가능성은?
‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래

‘경선룰’ 반발 불출마 잇따라 …‘역선택 방지’ 뭐길래
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.