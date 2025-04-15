Russia strikes Ukrainian civilians

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russia has attacked a city in Ukraine with ballistic missiles.



The attack occurred just two days after a U.S. special envoy visited Russia, resulting in significant casualties with over a hundred civilians dead or injured.



Reporter Ahn Da-young has the story.



[Report]



With the sound of explosions, the city was instantly turned into ruins.



Cars were engulfed in flames, and buildings were severely damaged.



On Sunday morning(local time), two Russian ballistic missiles struck a city in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine.



With Easter just a week away, the streets were filled with people, leading to a higher number of casualties.



More than 30 people, including two children, have died.



This attack came just two days after the U.S. special envoy met with Russian President Putin.



There are analyses suggesting that this attack reflects Russia's dissatisfaction with the stalled negotiations between the two countries.



President Zelensky urged President Trump to see the reality of the situation.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Come. Look. And let's move with a plan how to finish the war. You will understand whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did."]



However, President Trump downplayed the significance of the attack, calling it a 'mistake.'



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. This country would have never allowed that war to have started if I were president."]



Although not properly implemented, the deadline for the promise to halt attacks on energy facilities will end in two days.



Despite President Trump's boastful statements, it seems that Moscow holds the upper hand in the negotiations.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



