Lee Jung-hoo hits home runs

[Anchor]

Last weekend, Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo, who hit his first home run of the season, shocked the New York Yankees' home stadium with back-to-back home runs this time.

The local commentators praised Lee Jung-hoo, even mentioning legendary Major League player Babe Ruth.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo, who hit his first home run of the season, drew all eyes from the commentators during fan service before the game at the Yankees' home stadium.

In the fourth inning, with his team trailing 3-0, he hit his second home run.

He pulled a slider from opposing starter Carlos Rodón, with a ball speed of 166 km/h, traveling 123.7 meters.

Then in the sixth inning, he created the best moment.

Rodón first threw a fastball, then challenged with a slow curve.

[Local Commentary: "Jung-hoo Lee has made himself at home like the Babe. Jung-hoo Lee. Is he a prime time guy or what?"]

With back-to-back home runs, he scored three runs and turned the game around.

Just like in the past domestically, as soon as a fan's cheering phrase was captured, he immediately gifted a home run.

Lee Jung-hoo became the first left-handed hitter to hit two home runs in a single game against the league's top lefty, Rodón.

Thanks to Lee Jung-hoo's performance, with four RBIs, the team won by a single point.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "(Three home runs at Big Apple Stadium, does that make your favorite fruit an apple?) Not an apple, my favorite fruit is peach. I'm happy that I could contribute to the team winning and that we can move on to the next away series with a winning series."]

Lee Jung-hoo is ranked second in the league with a batting average of .352, and he is first in OPS, which combines slugging percentage and on-base percentage, placing him among the top in key hitting metrics.

[Bob Melvin/SF Manager: "It's pretty remarkable in the fact that a lot of these guys he's never faced before and he's going to continue to face guys he's never faced before. But that's where kind of the bat to ball skills come into play. He feels like he can put anybody in play."]

MLB.com mentioned that Lee Jung-hoo has established himself as the top star of the season, and ESPN predicted that he would win the league batting title and enter the top 5 in MVP voting.

KBS News, Park Jumi.

