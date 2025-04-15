News 9

McIlroy joins Grand Slam club

입력 2025.04.15 (04:58)

[Anchor]

Rory McIlroy has finally reached the pinnacle of Masters golf, becoming the owner of the green jacket.

With tears of joy, McIlroy achieved the Grand Slam, becoming the sixth player in history to win all four major tournaments.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

In the first playoff of the Masters against Justin Rose.

As Rose's putt missed the hole, McIlroy calmly succeeded in making a birdie.

This is the moment that confirmed his victory after an astonishing 17 attempts. McIlroy knelt down and shed tears of joy for a while.

Finally wearing the green jacket at Augusta, where he had a notoriously difficult relationship, he completed the final puzzle of the Grand Slam.

After winning the 2011 US Open, the following year's PGA Championship, and the 2014 Open Championship, he became the sixth player in history to achieve the Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters.

A new champion has emerged 25 years after golf legend Tiger Woods achieved the Grand Slam in 2000.

[McIlroy: "An then, the joy came pretty soon after that. I've been coming here 17 years and it was a good, decade plus of emotion that came out of me there."]

Tiger Woods congratulated him on social media, welcoming him to the Grand Slam club, stating that he is now part of history and expressing how proud he is of him.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

